Bachchhan Paandey, starring Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in primary roles, is an action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, which was in-turn inspired by the 2006 South Korean film, A Dirty Carnival. Bachchhan Paandey has opened to mixed reviews from the audience.
Here are all the tweets that you should read before watching Bachchhan Paandey:
Seeetiiii maaarrrr#BachchhanPaandey— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 18, 2022
Good to see @akshaykumar back in this massy action avtar❤️
The biggest demerit of #BachchhanPaandey is that it fails to come even close to the inventive treatment of #Jigarthanda— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 19, 2022
Eventually an #AkshayKumar movie becomes a Farhad Samji one! #ArshadWarsi is the saving grace but the bar is too low if you think this is worth celebrating! pic.twitter.com/wuww6lhZRr
#BachchhanPaandeyReview— Dasiiithaaa (@iamrealdasi) March 18, 2022
Paisa Vasool Entertainer !#AkshayKumar delivering a top notch performance along with the entire cast. #ArshadWarsi incredible comic timing!#JacquelineFernandez shines through her limited screen time by giving a memorable performance! #BachchhanPaandey
Could clearly see lots and lots of inputs by Sethji himself..— किशन (@Kisan__007) March 18, 2022
And surprisingly Farhad Samji has improved a bit and does a decent job.#BachchhanPaandey is a rage🔥💥
I can't believe I am saying this.
५६ भोग ५६ भोग ❤️❤️
An extravagant treat for those who loves AK's ACTION = 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GNOO2O84Tv
#BachanPandey Rating ⭐ 😢..— Anirudh Bethi (@AnirudhBethi1) March 18, 2022
Disappointed....very bad execution of good story....Akshay active is good...but screenplay and direction is bad
#BachchhanPaandeyReview :- BORING...— SRK DEVOTEE (@Srk___Devotee) March 18, 2022
just finished to watch this movie and i can say this the worst movie of akki recent years. Story is the worst worst worst. Arshad Warsi is the only saving grace.#BachchhanPaandey.
I'll give ⭐/5
1 out of 5 stars#AkshayKumar
#OneWordReview#BachchhanPaandey: BHAUKAAL— Gaurav Jhunjhunwala (@gauravj_89) March 18, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (3.0)
Second half is entertaining while first half is bhaukaal... However collections may take a hit as Kashmir files still doing great business.. overall entertaining and @akshaykumar at his best
Saw #BachchhanPaandey 10.20 show at carnival cinemas .. Excellent first half followed by superb second half and brilliant climax . @akshaykumar watching you doing mass roles is being pure bliss. Entertainment guaranteed.— Harish (@HarryBNair0207) March 18, 2022
The movie is beyond what I expected it to be! #AkshayKumar in gangster avatar🔥 also other characters were fabulous.— ☆ (@shawtychasinout) March 18, 2022
And not to forget #JacquelineFernandez
In an emotional role, even tho it had minor screen time has managed to outshine!#KritiSanon #ArshadWarsi#BachchhanPaandey pic.twitter.com/bS1a90uCac
IMPRESSIVE!!!#JacquelineFernandez has absolutely nailed her part in #BachchhanPaandey— Shaina (@dolcechild88) March 18, 2022
Didn't expect she'd be this good ✨💕 pic.twitter.com/oFQdrtvze1
@akshaykumar sir you are theeee most versatile actor #BachchhanPaandey— Arpit Baherawala (@rd270) March 18, 2022
Watched #BachchhanPaandey . Enjoyed it. Iss baar sajid farhad accha kosish kiye hain.. @TripathiiPankaj take a bow 🤣🤣.. Specially wo last wala scene— D D (@DaggerDD) March 18, 2022
Shockingly bachan Pandey was good ....atleast watchable ....but again just shit at the end after the twist ..— danishhayat (@hayatdanish02) March 18, 2022
But yeah one time watchable movie with great acting by Akshay 👍
Watching Bachan Pandey now … guys don’t watch it. Horrible movie …. Very poor direction , story .— Rajaneesh sarangi (@Rajaneeshsaran1) March 18, 2022
Kal raat #bachchanpandey film dekhi aur jo performance mere bhai aur kamaal ke actor @TripathiiPankaj ji di , mere paas shabd nahi hai byaan karne ke liye. Bhai you have done such an amazing job - so much to learn from you - bhagwaan aap par kripa banaye rakhe. #jashansingh pic.twitter.com/aeTAPYaUgh— Jashan Singh (@jashantweets) March 19, 2022
Aapse ye umeed na thi @farhad_samji apke andar ka legendary director kaha chala gaya jo housefull 3 level ki filme karta tha bachchhan Paandey me action hi nhi mila 😔— Akkians Network (@immortalkhiladi) March 19, 2022
The film released on March 18.