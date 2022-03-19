Bachchhan Paandey, starring Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in primary roles, is an action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, which was in-turn inspired by the 2006 South Korean film, A Dirty Carnival. Bachchhan Paandey has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. 

Here are all the tweets that you should read before watching Bachchhan Paandey

The film released on March 18.