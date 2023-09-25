It seems this is the year of power-packed patriotic films. Because, the teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj has just dropped, offering its audience a peak into the story Late Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer who carried out a rescue mission to save trapped miners from a flooded coal mine.

Credit: YouTube

Starring other actors such as Parineeti Chopra, Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Varun Badola, the movie seems to promise a good, thrilling plot line.

Take a look at how people have responded to this:

Mission Raniganj is all set to release on the 6th of October this year.