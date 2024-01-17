I’ve always believed movies can change the world. In a world that churns out think-pieces, podcasts, and extensive reportage by the minute, I believe a well-made film with its audio-visual elements, can have a greater impact than any other source of media. Even when it comes to getting us riled up about our country when the hero upholds that Indian flag, it fills us with pride about this intangible entity called India.
In this cinematic journey, we bring you a curated collection of 40+ Bollywood patriotic movies that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences across the country. From stories of brave warriors to tales honoring the human spirit’s victory against adversity, these best Bollywood patriotic films stand as a testament to the power of storytelling in shaping the collective consciousness of a nation.
1. Border (1997)
- Lead actors: Sunny Deol
- Supporting Artists: Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- Director: J.P. Dutta
- Release date: June 13, 1997
- Run Time: 176 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: ₹97 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
J P Dutta’s unfettered recreation of the Longhewalla battle from 1971, saw Sunny paaji using a bazooka to annihilate the ‘dushman Pakistan’ soldiers with Jackie bidu providing air support.
2. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
- Lead actors: Ajay Devgn
- Supporting Artist: Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, Amrita Rao
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- Release date: June 7, 2002
- Run Time: 155 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: ₹12 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Rajkumar Santoshi’s fantastic retelling of the story of the young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who willingly tied the noose around their necks, filled us with pride and made us introspect.
3. Rang De Basanti (2006)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni
- Supporting Artists: Alice Patten, Waheeda Rehman, Om Puri, Anupam Kher
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Release date: January 26, 2006
- Run Time: 157 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: ₹97 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
A fancier version of telling the story of Bhagat Singh, the film’s narrative is rooted in current-day Delhi University and explores parallels between how things would change if today’s youth were as driven as those in pre-independent India.
4. Chak De India! (2007)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan
- Supporting Artists: Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Shilpa Shukla, and others
- Director: Shimit Amin
- Release date: August 10, 2007
- Run Time: 153 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: ₹104 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Quite singularly the most technically proficient sports film to be made in India, the movie put us on a journey with these 15 everyday girls to eternal glory.
5. Lagaan (2001)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh
- Supporting Artists: Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- Release date: June 15, 2001
- Run Time: 224 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: ₹65 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Ashutosh Gowariker’s seminal film, which established him in the big league, carefully charted the journey of a few Indian farmers taking on officers of the British Army in a cricket match to save their fields and their crops. You should definitely watch this one of the best deshbhakti movies.
6. 1971 (2007)
- Lead actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan
- Supporting Artist: Deepak Dobriyal
- Director: Amrit Sagar
- Release date: March 9, 2007
- Run Time: 2 hours 16 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: ₹4 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Manoj Bajpayee’s film about a bunch of Indian army men fleeing from the enemy, instilled in all of us a fear for the armed forces personnel.
7. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji
- Supporting Artists: Toby Stephens, Coral Beed, Ameesha Patel
- Director: Ketan Mehta
- Release date: August 12, 2005
- Run Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: ₹35 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
The first War of Independence on the film started after a dissenting Aamir Khan with long hair refused to continue serving under the British Army. And then broke into patriotic songs.
8. Chittagong (2012)
- Lead actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Vega Tamotia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Supporting Artist: Jaideep Ahlawat, Raj Kumar Yadav
- Director: Bedabrata Pain
- Release date: October 12, 2012
- Run Time: 1 hour and 45 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Revenue: ₹4.5 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Based on the Chittagong mutiny, where a young teacher Surya Sen inspired a bunch of his young pupils to fight for the country’s freedom, this patriotic film by Bedabrata Pain tried to tell the story of one of the bravest freedom fighters. This movie comes at top in the list of patriotic movies bollywood.
9. 1942: A Love Story (1994)
- Lead actors: Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala
- Supporting Artist: Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa
- Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- Release date: April 15, 1994
- Run Time: 2 hours and 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: ₹12 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Vidhu Vinod Chopra wove RD Burman’s exquisite music into a pre-independent love story and then gave it a patriotic twist in the climax.
10. Swades (2004)
- Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi
- Supporting Artists: Kishori Ballal, Makrand Deshpande
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- Release date: December 17, 2004
- Run Time: 3 hours and 9 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: ₹38 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Gowariker’s ambitious film followed a well-settled Indian working for NASA, rediscovering his roots during a short vacation to find his childhood nanny and falling in love with the motherland all over again.
11. Lakshya (2004)
- Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta
- Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Sharad Kapoor
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Release date: June 18, 2004
- Run Time: 3 hours and 6 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: ₹41 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Following up on the gigantic success of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar made this movie about a clueless kid finding the meaning of his life atop a hill at 26000 ft after defeating insurgents from Pakistan.
12. Prahaar (1991)
- Lead actors: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit
- Supporting Artist: Habib Tanvir, Gautam Joglekar
- Director: Subhash Ghai
- Release date: August 17, 1991
- Run Time: 2 hours and 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Revenue: ₹4 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
One of the most perfectly made movies on the Indian army, it tells the story of a jawaan who even as he adjusts to life as a civilian cannot abandon his sense of morality and discipline as he does it.
13. Krantiveer (1994)
- Lead actors: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri
- Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Mamta Kulkarni
- Director: Mehul Kumar
- Release date: August 22, 1994
- Run Time: 2 hours and 27 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: ₹5.5 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Nana Patekar’s second patriotic outing was more of an expose of the social evils of the Indian society, as much as it was a call to revisit our Indian values as responsible citizens of this one-of-a-kind nation.
14. Deewaar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home (2004)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna
- Supporting Artist: Amrita Rao
- Director: Milan Luthria
- Release date: June 25, 2004
- Run Time: 2 hours and 41 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Revenue: ₹14 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
This movie comes in the list of patriotic movies bollywood. Based on Indian army officers imprisoned on the other side of the LOC, this movie boasts compelling performances from its cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon.
15. Haqeeqat (1964)
- Lead actors: Dharmendra, Balraj Sahni, Vijay Anand, Priya Rajvansh, Sanjay Khan
- Supporting Artist: Jayant, Sudhir, Mac Mohan
- Director: Chetan Anand
- Release date: 1964
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 14 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Language: Hindi
One of the first properly made war films in India, it boasted a cast including Balraj Sahni, a young Dharmendra, and Sanjay Khan along with Vijay Anand. The film based on the Indo-Sino war in 1962, was directed by Chetan Anand.
16. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)
- Lead actors: Manoj Kumar, Saira Banu
- Supporting Artists: Ashok Kumar, Pran, Prem Chopra
- Director: Manoj Kumar
- Release date: February 20, 1970
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: ₹45 million
- Language: Hindi
Manoj Kumar giving it to the West and making our eyes brim with pride. Enough said. This is one of the good patriotic movies.
17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)
- Lead actors: Sachin Khedekar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda
- Supporting Artists: Rajit Kapur, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakaria
- Director: Shyam Benegal
- Release date: May 13, 2005
- Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 16 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: ₹1.25 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
One of Shyam Benegal’s most ambitious films in terms of scale, the film starring Sachin Khedekar tried to retell the story of one of the most enigmatic freedom fighters, determined to drive the British out of the country.
18. Mother India (1957)
- Lead actors: Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar
- Supporting Artist: Raaj Kumar, Kanhaiyalal
- Director: Mehboob Khan
- Release date: February 14, 1957
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 52 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: ₹80 million
- Language: Hindi
Mehboob Khan’s magnum opus, told the story of a newly independent India as they struggled to cope with two square meals a day as farmers.
19. Naya Daur (1957)
- Lead actors: Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala
- Supporting Artists: Ajit, Chand Usmani, Johnny Walker
- Director: B.R. Chopra
- Release date: December 1, 1957
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 56 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Revenue: ₹54 million (approx.)
- Language: Hindi
Just like Mother India, this Dilip Kumar starer was also based on agrarian India, where a ‘tonga’ took on the motorbike in a race, which would determine the livelihood of many farmers in a newly independent India.
20. Hindustani (1996)
- Lead actors: Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar
- Supporting Artist: Sukanya, Goundamani
- Director: S. Shankar
- Release date: August 23, 1996
- Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 9 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: ₹76.34 crore worldwide
- Language: Tamil (also released in Hindi as “Hindustani”)
The Kamal Haasan starer featured him as a patriot of the nation, reversing the clock from the corrupt India to the likes of the independent India the freedom fighters had dreamed about.
21. Saat Hindustani (1969)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Utpal Dutt, Madhu, Jalal Agha
- Supporting Artists: Anwar Ali, Khairatilal, Manmohan, S. Nazir
- Director: Khwaja Ahmad Abbas
- Release date: November 7, 1969
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Language: Hindi
Based on the Goa liberation, this is one of the best patriotic films which served as the debut of the phenomenon called Amitabh Bachchan, would see him play one of the seven Indians who attempt to free Goa from the clutches of the Portuguese.
22. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)
- Lead actors: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel
- Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey
- Director: Anil Sharma
- Release date: June 15, 2001
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
- Revenue: ₹256 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Anil Sharma’s blockbuster movie made a masala entertainer of the horrors of partition in 1947, however, it also gave the Indians a chance to cheer Sunny paaji uprooting a hand-pump to fight off the bad guys (who mostly happened to be from Pakistan).
23. A Wednesday (2008)
- Lead actors: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher
- Supporting Artists: Jimmy Sheirgill, Aamir Bashir
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Release date: September 5, 2008
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Revenue: ₹340 million (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Neeraj Pandey’s directorial debut is probably one of the most subtly-masked patriotic movies in Bollywood. It evokes the pride of being a common Indian, even though the film is packed in the form of an action thriller. However, it also gives you something to think about in the end.
24. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
- Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor
- Supporting Artists: Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra
- Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
- Release date: July 12, 2013
- Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 8 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: ₹1.45 billion (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s biopic based on one of India’s most famous athletes evoked plenty of patriotism, as one man ran to put India on the world map of athletics.
25. Dangal (2016)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra
- Supporting Artist: Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Release date: December 23, 2016
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 41 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Revenue: ₹2.02 billion (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
That last bit. When people annoyingly got up and you couldn’t see Aamir Khan’s carefully sculpted frown when the National Anthem played after Geeta’s win was a glitch in a film that filled you with pride like no other movie and overwhelmed you.
26. Pukar (2000)
- Lead actors: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar
- Supporting Artist: Danny Denzongpa, Om Puri
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- Release date: February 11, 2000
- Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 33 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: ₹125 million (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Lata Mangeshkar sang an AR Rahman composition as a call for peace even as Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit stopped a town hall explosion in the nick of time, Santoshi’s film left us proud Indians.
27. Roja (1992)
- Lead actors: Arvind Swamy, Madhoo
- Supporting Artist: Pankaj Kapur, Nassar, Janagaraj
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Release date: August 15, 1992
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: Information not readily available
- Language: Tamil
That riff. Rahman showing his face to the world as Arvind Swamy tried to save an Indian flag from catching on fire, is one of the most rousing moments for an Indian in the history of cinema.
28. The Ghazi Attack (2017)
- Lead actors: Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu
- Supporting Artist: Rahul Singh, Om Puri
- Director: Sankalp Reddy
- Release date: February 17, 2017
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: ₹340 million (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
India’s first underwater film tried to recreate a submarine war between the INS Vikrant and Pakistan submarine Ghazi, who despite the odds against them annihilated the Pakistanis.
29. Gandhi (1982)
- Lead actors: Ben Kingsley
- Supporting Artist: John Gielgud, Rohini Hattangadi, Candice Bergen
- Director: Richard Attenborough
- Release date: December 8, 1982
- Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 11 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Revenue: $77 million (approximately)
- Language: English
This is one of the best patriotic films which portrays the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a great revolutionary leader who was the leader of India’s non-violent, non-cooperative independence movement against British rule during the first half of the 20th century.
30. Sarfarosh (1999)
- Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah
- Supporting Artists: Mukesh Rishi, Akash Khurana
- Director: John Mathew Matthan
- Release date: April 30, 1999
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: ₹68 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Ajay Singh Rathod, a young medical student quits his studies and joins the Indian Police Force when his brother is killed and his father severely injured by terrorists. He embarks on a mission to wipe out terrorists in the country. This is one of the good patriotic movies.
31. LOC: Kargil (2003)
- Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and many others (ensemble cast)
- Director: J.P. Dutta
- Release date: December 12, 2003
- Run Time: Approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.1/10
- Revenue: ₹22.11 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
This movie depicts the events surrounding the Kargil War, which was held between India and Pakistan in 1999. The conflict originated when Pakistani soldiers and militants infiltrated the Indian territory and occupied the strategic position along the LOC (Line Of Control).
32. Tirangaa (1992)
- Lead actors: Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar, Mamta Kulkarni
- Supporting Artists: Varsha Usgaonkar, Raj Kumar Sahu, Deepak Shirke
- Director: Mehul Kumar
- Release date: August 14, 1992
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Revenue: Information not readily available
- Language: Hindi
Pralaynath, a terrorist murdered the officer, Rudra Pratap Chauhan, and plans to evade India. Two officers Brigadier Suryadev Singh and Police Inspector Shivajirao Waghle are appointed to catch him and knock him down. This is one of those deshbhakti movies that every Indian must watch.
33. Tango Charlie (2005)
- Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Tanisha Mukherjee
- Supporting Artists: Nandana Sen, Sudesh Berry, Vivek Shauq
- Director: Mani Shankar
- Release date: March 25, 2005
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.3/10
- Revenue: ₹19.9 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Tarun Chauhan, a BSF soldier nicknamed Tango Charlie finds himself in various challenging situations along the India-Pakistan border. He along with his team, faces the harsh realities of insurgency and cross-border terrorism.
34. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol
- Supporting Artists: Divya Khosla Kumar, Sandali Sinha
- Director: Anil Sharma
- Release date: December 24, 2004
- Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 58 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 4.8/10
- Revenue: ₹21.85 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Kunal, the son of Major Amarjeet Singh joins the army to maintain the family’s tradition. As the narrative unfolds, the film spans generations, exploring the relationship between fathers and sons, and the impact of military service on family life.
35. Kohram (1999)
- Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Danny Denzongpa
- Supporting Artists: Tabu, Jayapradha, Jackie Shroff
- Director: Mehul Kumar
- Release date: August 13, 1999
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.5/10
- Revenue: Information not readily available
- Language: Hindi
Major Balbir Singh Sodhi, a highly decorated army officer attempts to kill the Indian Home Minister Veer Bhadra Singh, but is unsuccessful. He assumes a new identity. However, he is tracked down by an undercover major, who decides to join him in exposing the minister.
36. Kya Dilli Kya Lahore (2014)
- Lead actors: Vijay Raaz, Manu Rishi, Raj Zutshi
- Supporting Artists: Vishwajeet Pradhan, Anil Rastogi
- Director: Vijay Raaz
- Release date: May 2, 2014
- Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 38 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.5/10
- Revenue: ₹8.9 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Samarth Pratap, an Indian soldier accidentally crosses the border in Pakistan. Reza, a Pakistani soldier captures him. As the two soldiers confront each other, they discover shared humanity, common memories, and the futility of the animosity that surrounds them.
37. Zameen (2003)
- Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu
- Supporting Artists: Mukesh Tiwari, Pankaj Dheer, Amrita Arora
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Release date: September 26, 2003
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.3/10
- Revenue: ₹21.8 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
A group of militants, led by the ruthless Rizwan Khan hijacks an Indian Airlines Flight and demands the release of their captured leader. ACP Jaydev and Colonel Ranvir Singh team up to punish the perpetrators and thwart their evil plans.
38. Mission Kashmir (2000)
- Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta
- Supporting Artists: Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni
- Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- Release date: October 27, 2000
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 34 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.7/10
- Revenue: ₹36.75 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Altaaf, a young Kashmiri boy orphaned during a violent encounter between militants and security forces. He is adopted by a police officer, Inayat Khan, who raises him alongside his own son. As Altaaf grows older, he gets to know that his family was killed by Inayat Khan. This revelation sets off a chain of events that leads Altaaf to join a militant group.
39. Raazi (2018)
- Lead actors: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal
- Supporting Artist: Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Release date: May 11, 2018
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Revenue: ₹196 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Sehmat Khan, a Kashmiri undercover RAW agent is married off to a Pakistani military officer, Iqbal Syed, under the guise of national duty. She gathers crucial information that aids India during the conflict while grappling with personal dilemmas and moral conflicts.
40. Aiyaary (2018)
- Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh
- Supporting Artists: Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra
- Director: Neeraj Pandey
- Release date: February 16, 2018
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 37 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.2/10
- Revenue: ₹28.56 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Colonel Abhay Singh, and his protégé Major Jai Bakshi become entangled in a conspiracy involving corruption within the defense establishment. When Major Bakshi discovers a covert military operation gone awry and exposes financial irregularities, he becomes a target for the very institution he served. Colonel Singh, torn between loyalty to the military and his duty to uncover the truth, is tasked with tracking down Major Bakshi.
41. Gold (I) (2018)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor
- Supporting Artists: Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh
- Director: Reema Kagti
- Release date: August 15, 2018
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Revenue: ₹151.24 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
After India gained independence in 1947, Tapan, a former hockey player formed a national hockey team to compete in the 1948 London Olympics. Faced with numerous challenges, including the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan, Tapan worked against all odds to build a diverse team representing the newly independent nation. The film captures the historic moment when India, led by Captain Samrat, secured its first Olympic gold medal in field hockey in 1948.
42. Satyameva Jayate (2018)
- Lead actors: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma
- Supporting Artists: Amruta Khanvilkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury
- Director: Milap Zaveri
- Release date: August 15, 2018
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 5.7/10
- Revenue: ₹112.42 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
DCP Shivansh, an honest police officer is determined to stop the the man responsible for the deaths of corrupt police officers. and uphold the law. The narrative unfolds when begins his search without realizing the killer is none other than Vir, his younger brother. This is one of the best bollywood patriotic movies.
43. Airlift (2016)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur
- Supporting Artist: Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi
- Director: Raja Krishna Menon
- Release date: January 22, 2016
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes
- IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
- Revenue: Approximately $30 million worldwide
- Language: Hindi
Ranjit Katiyal, a wealthy and influential Indian businessman, is settled in Kuwait with his family. However, when Iraq invades Kuwait and triggers a conflict, he finds himself in the turmoil of war and decides to risk his life to save his stranded countrymen.
44. Kesari (2019)
- Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra
- Supporting Artist: Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj
- Director: Anurag Singh
- Release date: March 21, 2019
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Revenue: ₹208.48 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldier in the British Indian Army is posted at Fort Saragarhi, a small outpost in the Northwestern Frontier Province (now in Pakistan). As tensions escalate in the region, the Afghan tribes, led by Gul Badshah, decide to attack the forts. Ishar Singh and his small contingent of 21 soldiers at Saragarhi find themselves facing an overwhelming force of around 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.
45. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
- Lead actors: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam
- Supporting Artists: Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari
- Director: Aditya Dhar
- Release date: January 11, 2019
- Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Revenue: ₹342.06 crores (approximately)
- Language: Hindi
The movie is based on the true events of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016. You should definitely watch this patriotic film.
Watch all of these to feel all charged up about India!