I’ve always believed movies can change the world. In a world that churns out think-pieces, podcasts, and extensive reportage by the minute, I believe a well-made film with its audio-visual elements, can have a greater impact than any other source of media. Even when it comes to getting us riled up about our country when the hero upholds that Indian flag, it fills us with pride about this intangible entity called India.

In this cinematic journey, we bring you a curated collection of 40+ Bollywood patriotic movies that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences across the country. From stories of brave warriors to tales honoring the human spirit’s victory against adversity, these best Bollywood patriotic films stand as a testament to the power of storytelling in shaping the collective consciousness of a nation.

Also Read: Patriotic songs about India

1. Border (1997)

IMDb

Lead actors: Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol Supporting Artists: Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta Release date: June 13, 1997

June 13, 1997 Run Time: 176 minutes

176 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: ₹97 crores (approximately)

₹97 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

J P Dutta’s unfettered recreation of the Longhewalla battle from 1971, saw Sunny paaji using a bazooka to annihilate the ‘dushman Pakistan’ soldiers with Jackie bidu providing air support.

2. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn Supporting Artist: Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, Amrita Rao

Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, Amrita Rao Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Release date: June 7, 2002

June 7, 2002 Run Time: 155 minutes

155 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹12 crores (approximately)

₹12 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Rajkumar Santoshi’s fantastic retelling of the story of the young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who willingly tied the noose around their necks, filled us with pride and made us introspect.

3. Rang De Basanti (2006)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni

Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni Supporting Artists: Alice Patten, Waheeda Rehman, Om Puri, Anupam Kher

Alice Patten, Waheeda Rehman, Om Puri, Anupam Kher Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Release date: January 26, 2006

January 26, 2006 Run Time: 157 minutes

157 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹97 crores (approximately)

₹97 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

A fancier version of telling the story of Bhagat Singh, the film’s narrative is rooted in current-day Delhi University and explores parallels between how things would change if today’s youth were as driven as those in pre-independent India.

4. Chak De India! (2007)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan Supporting Artists: Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Shilpa Shukla, and others

Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Shilpa Shukla, and others Director: Shimit Amin

Shimit Amin Release date: August 10, 2007

August 10, 2007 Run Time: 153 minutes

153 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹104 crores (approximately)

₹104 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Quite singularly the most technically proficient sports film to be made in India, the movie put us on a journey with these 15 everyday girls to eternal glory.

5. Lagaan (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh Supporting Artists: Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Release date: June 15, 2001

June 15, 2001 Run Time: 224 minutes

224 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹65 crores (approximately)

₹65 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Ashutosh Gowariker’s seminal film, which established him in the big league, carefully charted the journey of a few Indian farmers taking on officers of the British Army in a cricket match to save their fields and their crops. You should definitely watch this one of the best deshbhakti movies.

6. 1971 (2007)

IMDb

Lead actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan

Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan Supporting Artist: Deepak Dobriyal

Deepak Dobriyal Director: Amrit Sagar

Amrit Sagar Release date: March 9, 2007

March 9, 2007 Run Time: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹4 crores (approximately)

₹4 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee’s film about a bunch of Indian army men fleeing from the enemy, instilled in all of us a fear for the armed forces personnel.

Also Read: Patriotic Films To Watch On Republic Day

7. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji Supporting Artists: Toby Stephens, Coral Beed, Ameesha Patel

Toby Stephens, Coral Beed, Ameesha Patel Director: Ketan Mehta

Ketan Mehta Release date: August 12, 2005

August 12, 2005 Run Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: ₹35 crores (approximately)

₹35 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

The first War of Independence on the film started after a dissenting Aamir Khan with long hair refused to continue serving under the British Army. And then broke into patriotic songs.

8. Chittagong (2012)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Manoj Bajpayee, Vega Tamotia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Manoj Bajpayee, Vega Tamotia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Supporting Artist: Jaideep Ahlawat, Raj Kumar Yadav

Jaideep Ahlawat, Raj Kumar Yadav Director: Bedabrata Pain

Bedabrata Pain Release date: October 12, 2012

October 12, 2012 Run Time: 1 hour and 45 minutes

1 hour and 45 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: ₹4.5 crores (approximately)

₹4.5 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Based on the Chittagong mutiny, where a young teacher Surya Sen inspired a bunch of his young pupils to fight for the country’s freedom, this patriotic film by Bedabrata Pain tried to tell the story of one of the bravest freedom fighters. This movie comes at top in the list of patriotic movies bollywood.

9. 1942: A Love Story (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala

Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala Supporting Artist: Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa

Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Release date: April 15, 1994

April 15, 1994 Run Time: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: ₹12 crores (approximately)

₹12 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wove RD Burman’s exquisite music into a pre-independent love story and then gave it a patriotic twist in the climax.

10. Swades (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi

Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi Supporting Artists: Kishori Ballal, Makrand Deshpande

Kishori Ballal, Makrand Deshpande Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Release date: December 17, 2004

December 17, 2004 Run Time: 3 hours and 9 minutes

3 hours and 9 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹38 crores (approximately)

₹38 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Gowariker’s ambitious film followed a well-settled Indian working for NASA, rediscovering his roots during a short vacation to find his childhood nanny and falling in love with the motherland all over again.

11. Lakshya (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta Supporting Artists: Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Sharad Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Sharad Kapoor Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Release date: June 18, 2004

June 18, 2004 Run Time: 3 hours and 6 minutes

3 hours and 6 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: ₹41 crores (approximately)

₹41 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Following up on the gigantic success of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar made this movie about a clueless kid finding the meaning of his life atop a hill at 26000 ft after defeating insurgents from Pakistan.

12. Prahaar (1991)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit

Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit Supporting Artist: Habib Tanvir, Gautam Joglekar

Habib Tanvir, Gautam Joglekar Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai Release date: August 17, 1991

August 17, 1991 Run Time: 2 hours and 37 minutes

2 hours and 37 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Revenue: ₹4 crores (approximately)

₹4 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

One of the most perfectly made movies on the Indian army, it tells the story of a jawaan who even as he adjusts to life as a civilian cannot abandon his sense of morality and discipline as he does it.

13. Krantiveer (1994)

IMDb

Lead actors: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri

Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Agnihotri Supporting Artist: Paresh Rawal, Mamta Kulkarni

Paresh Rawal, Mamta Kulkarni Director: Mehul Kumar

Mehul Kumar Release date: August 22, 1994

August 22, 1994 Run Time: 2 hours and 27 minutes

2 hours and 27 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: ₹5.5 crores (approximately)

₹5.5 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Nana Patekar’s second patriotic outing was more of an expose of the social evils of the Indian society, as much as it was a call to revisit our Indian values as responsible citizens of this one-of-a-kind nation.

Also Read: Facts About India’s First Republic Day

14. Deewaar: Let’s Bring Our Heroes Home (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna Supporting Artist: Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria Release date: June 25, 2004

June 25, 2004 Run Time: 2 hours and 41 minutes

2 hours and 41 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: ₹14 crores (approximately)

₹14 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

This movie comes in the list of patriotic movies bollywood. Based on Indian army officers imprisoned on the other side of the LOC, this movie boasts compelling performances from its cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Kay Kay Menon.

15. Haqeeqat (1964)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dharmendra, Balraj Sahni, Vijay Anand, Priya Rajvansh, Sanjay Khan

Dharmendra, Balraj Sahni, Vijay Anand, Priya Rajvansh, Sanjay Khan Supporting Artist: Jayant, Sudhir, Mac Mohan

Jayant, Sudhir, Mac Mohan Director: Chetan Anand

Chetan Anand Release date: 1964

1964 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 14 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 14 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Language: Hindi

One of the first properly made war films in India, it boasted a cast including Balraj Sahni, a young Dharmendra, and Sanjay Khan along with Vijay Anand. The film based on the Indo-Sino war in 1962, was directed by Chetan Anand.

16. Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Manoj Kumar, Saira Banu

Manoj Kumar, Saira Banu Supporting Artists: Ashok Kumar, Pran, Prem Chopra

Ashok Kumar, Pran, Prem Chopra Director: Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar Release date: February 20, 1970

February 20, 1970 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: ₹45 million

₹45 million Language: Hindi

Manoj Kumar giving it to the West and making our eyes brim with pride. Enough said. This is one of the good patriotic movies.

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Sachin Khedekar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Sachin Khedekar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Supporting Ar tists : Rajit Kapur, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakaria

tists Rajit Kapur, Divya Dutta, Arif Zakaria Director: Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal Release date: May 13, 2005

May 13, 2005 Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 16 minutes

Approximately 3 hours and 16 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: ₹1.25 crores (approximately)

₹1.25 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

One of Shyam Benegal’s most ambitious films in terms of scale, the film starring Sachin Khedekar tried to retell the story of one of the most enigmatic freedom fighters, determined to drive the British out of the country.

18. Mother India (1957)

IMDb

Lead actors: Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar

Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar Supporting Artist: Raaj Kumar, Kanhaiyalal

Raaj Kumar, Kanhaiyalal Director: Mehboob Khan

Mehboob Khan Release date: February 14, 1957

February 14, 1957 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 52 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 52 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹80 million

₹80 million Language: Hindi

Mehboob Khan’s magnum opus, told the story of a newly independent India as they struggled to cope with two square meals a day as farmers.

19. Naya Daur (1957)

IMDb

Lead actors: Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala

Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala Supporting Artists: Ajit, Chand Usmani, Johnny Walker

Ajit, Chand Usmani, Johnny Walker Director: B.R. Chopra

B.R. Chopra Release date: December 1, 1957

December 1, 1957 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 56 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 56 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: ₹54 million (approx.)

₹54 million (approx.) Language: Hindi

Just like Mother India, this Dilip Kumar starer was also based on agrarian India, where a ‘tonga’ took on the motorbike in a race, which would determine the livelihood of many farmers in a newly independent India.

20. Hindustani (1996)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar

Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar Supporting Artist: Sukanya, Goundamani

Sukanya, Goundamani Director: S. Shankar

S. Shankar Release date: August 23, 1996

August 23, 1996 Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 9 minutes

Approximately 3 hours and 9 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹76.34 crore worldwide

₹76.34 crore worldwide Language: Tamil (also released in Hindi as “Hindustani”)

The Kamal Haasan starer featured him as a patriot of the nation, reversing the clock from the corrupt India to the likes of the independent India the freedom fighters had dreamed about.

Also Read: Republic day parade nostalgia

21. Saat Hindustani (1969)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Utpal Dutt, Madhu, Jalal Agha

Amitabh Bachchan, Utpal Dutt, Madhu, Jalal Agha Supporting Artists: Anwar Ali, Khairatilal, Manmohan, S. Nazir

Anwar Ali, Khairatilal, Manmohan, S. Nazir Director: Khwaja Ahmad Abbas

Khwaja Ahmad Abbas Release date: November 7, 1969

November 7, 1969 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Language: Hindi

Based on the Goa liberation, this is one of the best patriotic films which served as the debut of the phenomenon called Amitabh Bachchan, would see him play one of the seven Indians who attempt to free Goa from the clutches of the Portuguese.

22. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

IMDb

Lead actors: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Supporting Artists: Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey

Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey Director: Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma Release date: June 15, 2001

June 15, 2001 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: ₹256 crores (approximately)

₹256 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Anil Sharma’s blockbuster movie made a masala entertainer of the horrors of partition in 1947, however, it also gave the Indians a chance to cheer Sunny paaji uprooting a hand-pump to fight off the bad guys (who mostly happened to be from Pakistan).

23. A Wednesday (2008)

IMDb

Lead actors: Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher

Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher Supporting Artists: Jimmy Sheirgill, Aamir Bashir

Jimmy Sheirgill, Aamir Bashir Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Release date: September 5, 2008

September 5, 2008 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 44 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹340 million (approximately)

₹340 million (approximately) Language: Hindi

Neeraj Pandey’s directorial debut is probably one of the most subtly-masked patriotic movies in Bollywood. It evokes the pride of being a common Indian, even though the film is packed in the form of an action thriller. However, it also gives you something to think about in the end.

24. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor

Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor Supporting Artists: Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra

Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Release date: July 12, 2013

July 12, 2013 Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 8 minutes

Approximately 3 hours and 8 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹1.45 billion (approximately)

₹1.45 billion (approximately) Language: Hindi

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s biopic based on one of India’s most famous athletes evoked plenty of patriotism, as one man ran to put India on the world map of athletics.

25. Dangal (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra

Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Supporting Artist: Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar

Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Release date: December 23, 2016

December 23, 2016 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 41 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 41 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Revenue: ₹2.02 billion (approximately)

₹2.02 billion (approximately) Language: Hindi

That last bit. When people annoyingly got up and you couldn’t see Aamir Khan’s carefully sculpted frown when the National Anthem played after Geeta’s win was a glitch in a film that filled you with pride like no other movie and overwhelmed you.

26. Pukar (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar Supporting Artist: Danny Denzongpa, Om Puri

Danny Denzongpa, Om Puri Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Release date: February 11, 2000

February 11, 2000 Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 33 minutes

Approximately 3 hours and 33 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: ₹125 million (approximately)

₹125 million (approximately) Language: Hindi

Lata Mangeshkar sang an AR Rahman composition as a call for peace even as Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit stopped a town hall explosion in the nick of time, Santoshi’s film left us proud Indians.

27. Roja (1992)

IMDb

Lead actors: Arvind Swamy, Madhoo

Arvind Swamy, Madhoo Supporting Artist: Pankaj Kapur, Nassar, Janagaraj

Pankaj Kapur, Nassar, Janagaraj Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Release date: August 15, 1992

August 15, 1992 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 17 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: Information not readily available

Information not readily available Language: Tamil

That riff. Rahman showing his face to the world as Arvind Swamy tried to save an Indian flag from catching on fire, is one of the most rousing moments for an Indian in the history of cinema.

28. The Ghazi Attack (2017)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu

Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu Supporting Artist: Rahul Singh, Om Puri

Rahul Singh, Om Puri Director: Sankalp Reddy

Sankalp Reddy Release date: February 17, 2017

February 17, 2017 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: ₹340 million (approximately)

₹340 million (approximately) Language: Hindi

India’s first underwater film tried to recreate a submarine war between the INS Vikrant and Pakistan submarine Ghazi, who despite the odds against them annihilated the Pakistanis.

29. Gandhi (1982)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley Supporting Artist: John Gielgud, Rohini Hattangadi, Candice Bergen

John Gielgud, Rohini Hattangadi, Candice Bergen Director: Richard Attenborough

Richard Attenborough Release date: December 8, 1982

December 8, 1982 Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 11 minutes

Approximately 3 hours and 11 minutes IMDB Rating: 8/10

8/10 Revenue: $77 million (approximately)

$77 million (approximately) Language: English

This is one of the best patriotic films which portrays the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, a great revolutionary leader who was the leader of India’s non-violent, non-cooperative independence movement against British rule during the first half of the 20th century.

30. Sarfarosh (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah

Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah Supporting Artists: Mukesh Rishi, Akash Khurana

Mukesh Rishi, Akash Khurana Director: John Mathew Matthan

John Mathew Matthan Release date: April 30, 1999

April 30, 1999 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹68 crores (approximately)

₹68 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Ajay Singh Rathod, a young medical student quits his studies and joins the Indian Police Force when his brother is killed and his father severely injured by terrorists. He embarks on a mission to wipe out terrorists in the country. This is one of the good patriotic movies.

Also Read: Inspirational Dialogues From Bollywood Movies

31. LOC: Kargil (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and many others (ensemble cast)

Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and many others (ensemble cast) Director: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta Release date: December 12, 2003

December 12, 2003 Run Time: Approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes

Approximately 4 hours and 15 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Revenue: ₹22.11 crores (approximately)

₹22.11 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

This movie depicts the events surrounding the Kargil War, which was held between India and Pakistan in 1999. The conflict originated when Pakistani soldiers and militants infiltrated the Indian territory and occupied the strategic position along the LOC (Line Of Control).

32. Tirangaa (1992)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar, Mamta Kulkarni

Raaj Kumar, Nana Patekar, Mamta Kulkarni Supporting Artists: Varsha Usgaonkar, Raj Kumar Sahu, Deepak Shirke

Varsha Usgaonkar, Raj Kumar Sahu, Deepak Shirke Director: Mehul Kumar

Mehul Kumar Release date: August 14, 1992

August 14, 1992 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 58 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Revenue: Information not readily available

Information not readily available Language: Hindi

Pralaynath, a terrorist murdered the officer, Rudra Pratap Chauhan, and plans to evade India. Two officers Brigadier Suryadev Singh and Police Inspector Shivajirao Waghle are appointed to catch him and knock him down. This is one of those deshbhakti movies that every Indian must watch.

33. Tango Charlie (2005)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Tanisha Mukherjee

Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Tanisha Mukherjee Supporting Artists: Nandana Sen, Sudesh Berry, Vivek Shauq

Nandana Sen, Sudesh Berry, Vivek Shauq Director: Mani Shankar

Mani Shankar Release date: March 25, 2005

March 25, 2005 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: ₹19.9 crores (approximately)

₹19.9 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Tarun Chauhan, a BSF soldier nicknamed Tango Charlie finds himself in various challenging situations along the India-Pakistan border. He along with his team, faces the harsh realities of insurgency and cross-border terrorism.

34. Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol Supporting Artists: Divya Khosla Kumar, Sandali Sinha

Divya Khosla Kumar, Sandali Sinha Director: Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma Release date: December 24, 2004

December 24, 2004 Run Time: Approximately 3 hours and 58 minutes

Approximately 3 hours and 58 minutes IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Revenue: ₹21.85 crores (approximately)

₹21.85 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Kunal, the son of Major Amarjeet Singh joins the army to maintain the family’s tradition. As the narrative unfolds, the film spans generations, exploring the relationship between fathers and sons, and the impact of military service on family life.

35. Kohram (1999)

IMDb

Lead actors: Amitabh Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Danny Denzongpa

Amitabh Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Danny Denzongpa Supporting Artists: Tabu, Jayapradha, Jackie Shroff

Tabu, Jayapradha, Jackie Shroff Director: Mehul Kumar

Mehul Kumar Release date: August 13, 1999

August 13, 1999 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Revenue: Information not readily available

Information not readily available Language: Hindi

Major Balbir Singh Sodhi, a highly decorated army officer attempts to kill the Indian Home Minister Veer Bhadra Singh, but is unsuccessful. He assumes a new identity. However, he is tracked down by an undercover major, who decides to join him in exposing the minister.

36. Kya Dilli Kya Lahore (2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Vijay Raaz, Manu Rishi, Raj Zutshi

Vijay Raaz, Manu Rishi, Raj Zutshi Supporting Artists: Vishwajeet Pradhan, Anil Rastogi

Vishwajeet Pradhan, Anil Rastogi Director: Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz Release date: May 2, 2014

May 2, 2014 Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 38 minutes

Approximately 1 hour and 38 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: ₹8.9 crores (approximately)

₹8.9 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Samarth Pratap, an Indian soldier accidentally crosses the border in Pakistan. Reza, a Pakistani soldier captures him. As the two soldiers confront each other, they discover shared humanity, common memories, and the futility of the animosity that surrounds them.

37. Zameen (2003)

IMDb

Lead actors: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu

Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu Supporting Artists: Mukesh Tiwari, Pankaj Dheer, Amrita Arora

Mukesh Tiwari, Pankaj Dheer, Amrita Arora Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Release date: September 26, 2003

September 26, 2003 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Revenue: ₹21.8 crores (approximately)

₹21.8 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

A group of militants, led by the ruthless Rizwan Khan hijacks an Indian Airlines Flight and demands the release of their captured leader. ACP Jaydev and Colonel Ranvir Singh team up to punish the perpetrators and thwart their evil plans.

38. Mission Kashmir (2000)

IMDb

Lead actors: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta

Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta Supporting Artists: Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni

Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Release date: October 27, 2000

October 27, 2000 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 34 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 34 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: ₹36.75 crores (approximately)

₹36.75 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Altaaf, a young Kashmiri boy orphaned during a violent encounter between militants and security forces. He is adopted by a police officer, Inayat Khan, who raises him alongside his own son. As Altaaf grows older, he gets to know that his family was killed by Inayat Khan. This revelation sets off a chain of events that leads Altaaf to join a militant group.

39. Raazi (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Supporting Artist: Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma

Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Release date: May 11, 2018

May 11, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: ₹196 crores (approximately)

₹196 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Sehmat Khan, a Kashmiri undercover RAW agent is married off to a Pakistani military officer, Iqbal Syed, under the guise of national duty. She gathers crucial information that aids India during the conflict while grappling with personal dilemmas and moral conflicts.

40. Aiyaary (2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh

Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh Supporting Artists: Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra

Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Release date: February 16, 2018

February 16, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 37 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 37 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Revenue: ₹28.56 crores (approximately)

₹28.56 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Colonel Abhay Singh, and his protégé Major Jai Bakshi become entangled in a conspiracy involving corruption within the defense establishment. When Major Bakshi discovers a covert military operation gone awry and exposes financial irregularities, he becomes a target for the very institution he served. Colonel Singh, torn between loyalty to the military and his duty to uncover the truth, is tasked with tracking down Major Bakshi.

41. Gold (I) (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor Supporting Artists: Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh

Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Release date: August 15, 2018

August 15, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 31 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: ₹151.24 crores (approximately)

₹151.24 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

After India gained independence in 1947, Tapan, a former hockey player formed a national hockey team to compete in the 1948 London Olympics. Faced with numerous challenges, including the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan, Tapan worked against all odds to build a diverse team representing the newly independent nation. The film captures the historic moment when India, led by Captain Samrat, secured its first Olympic gold medal in field hockey in 1948.

Also Read: Powerful Quotes From Bollywood Movies

42. Satyameva Jayate (2018)

IMDb

Lead actors: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma

John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma Supporting Artists: Amruta Khanvilkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury

Amruta Khanvilkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury Director: Milap Zaveri

Milap Zaveri Release date: August 15, 2018

August 15, 2018 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Revenue: ₹112.42 crores (approximately)

₹112.42 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

DCP Shivansh, an honest police officer is determined to stop the the man responsible for the deaths of corrupt police officers. and uphold the law. The narrative unfolds when begins his search without realizing the killer is none other than Vir, his younger brother. This is one of the best bollywood patriotic movies.

43. Airlift (2016)

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur

Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur Supporting Artist: Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi

Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Raja Krishna Menon Release date: January 22, 2016

January 22, 2016 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: Approximately $30 million worldwide

Approximately $30 million worldwide Language: Hindi

Ranjit Katiyal, a wealthy and influential Indian businessman, is settled in Kuwait with his family. However, when Iraq invades Kuwait and triggers a conflict, he finds himself in the turmoil of war and decides to risk his life to save his stranded countrymen.

44. Kesari (2019)

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDb

Lead actors: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Supporting Artist: Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj

Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Release date: March 21, 2019

March 21, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: ₹208.48 crores (approximately)

₹208.48 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldier in the British Indian Army is posted at Fort Saragarhi, a small outpost in the Northwestern Frontier Province (now in Pakistan). As tensions escalate in the region, the Afghan tribes, led by Gul Badshah, decide to attack the forts. Ishar Singh and his small contingent of 21 soldiers at Saragarhi find themselves facing an overwhelming force of around 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

45. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

IMDb

Lead actors: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam

Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam Supporting Artists: Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari

Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Release date: January 11, 2019

January 11, 2019 Run Time: Approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes

Approximately 2 hours and 18 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹342.06 crores (approximately)

₹342.06 crores (approximately) Language: Hindi

The movie is based on the true events of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016. You should definitely watch this patriotic film.

Watch all of these to feel all charged up about India!