As we gradually lose sight of the true essence of Republic Day, there’s a powerful catalyst that can rekindle our sense of pride — music. So this Republic Day, let a medley of desh bhakti songs about our motherland reignite that profound connection, reminding us of the genuine meaning behind this significant occasion.

Here, take a look at our list of 30 best Bollywood patriotic songs for Republic Day that’ll make you swell with pride.

1. Hum Hind Ke Veer Sipahi – Border Hindustan Ka (2003)

IMDb

Title : Hum Hind Ke Veer

: Hum Hind Ke Veer Artist(s) : Sonu Nigam

: Sonu Nigam Album : From the movie Border Hindustan Ka

: From the movie Border Hindustan Ka Release Date : 2003

: 2003 Genre : Patriotic, Bollywood

: Patriotic, Bollywood Lyrics : “Ham hind ke vir sipahi, Hindustan pe jan luta denge……“

: “Ham hind ke vir sipahi, Hindustan pe jan luta denge……“ Songwriter: Tahir Ambavli

This Patriotic song about India is part of the movie Border Hindustan Ka which revolves around Nargis and Raj who find love amidst a brutal war.

2. I Love My India – Pardes (1997)

IMDb

Title : I Love My India

: I Love My India Artist(s) : Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan & Aditya Narayan

: Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan & Aditya Narayan Album : From the movie Prades

: From the movie Prades Release Date : 1997

: 1997 Genre : Patriotic, Bollywood

: Patriotic, Bollywood Lyrics : “Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna…..”

: “Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna…..” Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

The lyrics of this patriotic song celebrate the beauty, diversity, and unity of India, expressing deep affection for the country. I Love My India is often played during various patriotic occasions and events, and it remains a popular choice for its emotional and stirring impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo (1963)

Saregama Music | YouTube

Title : Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

: Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon Artist(s) : Lata Mangeshkar, Ameen Sayani

: Lata Mangeshkar, Ameen Sayani Album : Geetmala Ki Chhaon Mein Volumes 21-25

: Geetmala Ki Chhaon Mein Volumes 21-25 Release Date : 1963

: 1963 Genre : Patriotic

: Patriotic Lyrics : “Aye mere vatan ke logon, tum khub laga lo naara Yeh shubh din hai ham sab kaa…..”

: “Aye mere vatan ke logon, tum khub laga lo naara Yeh shubh din hai ham sab kaa…..” Songwriter: Pradeep

This legendary desh bhakti song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar in 1963 in the presence of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The song pays tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

Also Read: Republic day parade nostalgia

4. Salaam India – Mary Kom (2014)

IMDb

Title : Salaam India

: Salaam India Artist(s) : Vishal Dadlani & Salim Merchant

: Vishal Dadlani & Salim Merchant Album : From the movie Mary Kom

: From the movie Mary Kom Release Date : 2014

: 2014 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Mushqil waqt me bhi na hum khoye hausla Milke saath chalne…..”

: “Mushqil waqt me bhi na hum khoye hausla Milke saath chalne…..” Songwriter: Sandeep Singh

Salaam India is a song from the Bollywood film Mary Kom, based on the life of the Indian boxer Mary Kom. The song celebrates the spirit of India and reflects the determination and strength of Mary Kom while inspiring a sense of patriotism and resilience. Do add this to your list of patriotic songs for Republic Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye – Sarfarosh (1999)

IMDb

Title : Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye

: Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye Artist(s) : Roop Kumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam

: Roop Kumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam Album : From the movie Sarfarosh

: From the movie Sarfarosh Release Date : 1999

: 1999 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Zindagi maut na ban jaye sambhalo yaaron…..”

: “Zindagi maut na ban jaye sambhalo yaaron…..” Songwriter: Israr Ansari

The song is a reflection of the unpredictability of life and the desire for peace. Sung by Udit Narayan and Roop Kumar Rathod, the soulful melody and meaningful lyrics contribute to the emotional impact of the song; evoking a sense of patriotism.

Also Read: Patriotic Films To Watch On Republic Day

6. Aye Watan Tere Liye – Karma (1989)

IMDb

Title : Aye Watan Tere Liye

: Aye Watan Tere Liye Artist(s) : Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy

: Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy Album : From the movie Karma

: From the movie Karma Release Date : 1989

: 1989 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Mera karma tu mera dharma tu tera sab kuch mai mera sab kuch tu…..”

: “Mera karma tu mera dharma tu tera sab kuch mai mera sab kuch tu…..” Songwriter: Anand Bakshi

Aye Watan Tere Liye is a patriotic song from the 1988 film Karma. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammad Aziz, the song celebrates love for the nation. The emotional and uplifting lyrics, coupled with the music, make it a popular choice during Republic Day in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Aye Mere Pyare Watan – Kabuliwala (1961)

IMDb

Title : Aye Mere Pyare Watan

: Aye Mere Pyare Watan Artist(s) : Manna Dey

: Manna Dey Album : From the movie Kabuliwala

: From the movie Kabuliwala Release Date : 1989

: 1989 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Mera karma tu mera dharma tu tera sab kuch mai mera sab kuch tu…..”

: “Mera karma tu mera dharma tu tera sab kuch mai mera sab kuch tu…..” Songwriter: Prem Dhawan

The song Aye Mere Pyare Watan expresses the emotions of a father who is separated from his daughter due to work. It beautifully captures the sentiment of longing and love for the homeland. The lyrics and soulful rendition have made it a timeless classic patriotic song for Republic Day.

8. Kar Chale Hum Fida – Haqeeqat (1964)

IMDb

Title : Kar chale hum fida

: Kar chale hum fida Artist(s) : Mohammad Rafi

: Mohammad Rafi Album : From the movie Haqeeqat

: From the movie Haqeeqat Release Date : 1964

: 1964 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Aye mere pyaare vatan, Aye mere bichhade chaman, Tujh pe dil qurabaan…..”

: “Aye mere pyaare vatan, Aye mere bichhade chaman, Tujh pe dil qurabaan…..” Songwriter: Kaifi Azmi

Kar Chale Hum Fida is a patriotic song from the 1964 Bollywood film Haqeeqat. Interestingly, the song became iconic for its emotional portrayal of soldiers’ sacrifice. It is often associated with feelings of patriotism and a desh bhakti song dedication to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Des Rangila – Fanaa (2006)

IMDb

Title : Des Rangila

: Des Rangila Artist(s) : Mahalakshmi Iyer

: Mahalakshmi Iyer Album : From the movie Fanaa

: From the movie Fanaa Release Date : 2006

: 2006 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Yahaan Har Kadam Kadam Pe Dharti Badle Rang…..”

: “Yahaan Har Kadam Kadam Pe Dharti Badle Rang…..” Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi

Des Rangila celebrates the vibrant colors of India and its cultural diversity. The lyrics, penned by Prasoon Joshi, evoke a sense of national pride and unity. The song became well-received for its energetic and uplifting spirit. It has become a popular patriotic song for Republic Day.

10. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – Swades (2004)

IMDb

Title : Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera

: Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera Artist(s) : A. R. Rahman

: A. R. Rahman Album : From the movie Swades

: From the movie Swades Release Date : 2004

: 2004 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “ye wo bandhan hai jo kabhi tut nahi saktaa…..”

: “ye wo bandhan hai jo kabhi tut nahi saktaa…..” Songwriter: Javed Akhtar

Swades is a Bollywood patriotic movie that explores themes of patriotism, social responsibility, and the need for positive change. One notable from the movie that truly captured the essence of all is Ye Jo Des Hai Tera. This Bollywood patriotic song depicts the protagonist’s emotional journey and his connection to the homeland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Facts About India’s First Republic Day

11. Rang De Basanti – Rang De Basanti (2006)

IMDb

Title : Rang De Basanti

: Rang De Basanti Artist(s) : Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra

: Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra Album : From the movie Rang De Basanti

: From the movie Rang De Basanti Release Date : 2006

: 2006 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Thodisi dhul meri, Dharti ki mere watan ki…..”

: “Thodisi dhul meri, Dharti ki mere watan ki…..” Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi

The song Rang De Basanti is a vibrant and uplifting composition that encourages people to embrace a spirit of rebellion and change. The lyrics of this Republic Day song convey a sense of patriotism and a call to action.

12. Teri Mitti – Kesari (2019)

IMDb

Title : Teri Mitti

: Teri Mitti Artist(s) : B Praak

: B Praak Album : From the movie Kesari

: From the movie Kesari Release Date : 2010

: 2010 Genre : Indian Film Patriotic Song

: Indian Film Patriotic Song Lyrics : “Angaaron mein jism jalaya hai, Tab jaake ke kahin humne sar pe…..”

: “Angaaron mein jism jalaya hai, Tab jaake ke kahin humne sar pe…..” Songwriter: Manoj Muntashir

Sung by B Praak and composed by Arko, the song’s emotional lyrics pay tribute to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. The Bollywood patriotic song gained widespread acclaim for its poignant melody and powerful lyrics that instantly evoke a sense of pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Ae Watan – Raazi (2018)

IMDb

Title : Ae Watan

: Ae Watan Artist(s) : Sunidhi Chauhan

: Sunidhi Chauhan Album : From the movie Raazi

: From the movie Raazi Release Date : 2018

: 2018 Genre : Indian Film Patriotic Song

: Indian Film Patriotic Song Lyrics : “lab pe aatee hai dua ban ke tamanna meri zindagi shammaa kee soorat ho khudaayaa meri…..”

: “lab pe aatee hai dua ban ke tamanna meri zindagi shammaa kee soorat ho khudaayaa meri…..” Songwriter: Gulzar & Allama Iqbal

This patriotic song from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi beautifully captures the emotions of a person who is deeply connected to their country. The song received praise for its soulful rendition and meaningful lyrics making it a top choice as a Republic Day song.

14. Chak De India – Chak De! India (2007)

IMDb

Title : Chak De India

: Chak De India Artist(s) : Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne D’Cruz

: Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne D’Cruz Album : From the movie Chak De! India

: From the movie Chak De! India Release Date : 2007

: 2007 Genre : Indian Film Patriotic Song

: Indian Film Patriotic Song Lyrics : “Kuchh Kariye… (x2) ) Nas Nas Meri Khole, Haay Kuchh Kariye…..”

: “Kuchh Kariye… (x2) ) Nas Nas Meri Khole, Haay Kuchh Kariye…..” Songwriter: Jaideep Sahni

Chak De India is the title track of the Bollywood film Chak De! India (2007) which is a sports drama that revolves around the Indian women’s national field hockey team. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the song became immensely popular for its energetic and motivational vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

IMDb

Title : Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

: Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Artist(s) : Sonu Nigam, Manmohan Waris

: Sonu Nigam, Manmohan Waris Album : From the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh

: From the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh Release Date : 2002

: 2002 Genre : Indian Film Patriotic Song

: Indian Film Patriotic Song Lyrics : “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Mera Rang De Basanti Chola…..”

: “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Mera Rang De Basanti Chola…..” Songwriter: Sameer

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola” is a patriotic song and a tribute to the legendary Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The lyrics express a call for sacrifice and a commitment to the cause of independence.

16. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe – Lakshya (2004)

IMDb

Title : Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

: Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe Artist(s) : Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash

: Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash Album : From the movie Lakshya

: From the movie Lakshya Release Date : 2004

: 2004 Genre : Indian Film Patriotic Song

: Indian Film Patriotic Song Lyrics : “Kandhon se milte hain kandhe Kadmo se kadam milte hain…..”

: “Kandhon se milte hain kandhe Kadmo se kadam milte hain…..” Songwriter: Javed Akhtar

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe is a popular Bollywood patriotic song from the movie Lakshya (2004). Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Shankar Mahadevan, the song emphasises unity, camaraderie, and the shared strength that comes from standing shoulder to shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai – Roja (1992)

IMDb

Title : Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

: Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai Artist(s) : Hariharan, A.R. Rahman

: Hariharan, A.R. Rahman Album : From the movie Roja

: From the movie Roja Release Date : 2004

: 2004 Genre : Indian Film Patriotic Song

: Indian Film Patriotic Song Lyrics : “Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai Sabase Nyaara Gulistaan Humaara Hai…..”

: “Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai Sabase Nyaara Gulistaan Humaara Hai…..” Songwriter: P.K. Mishra

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai expresses deep affection for India and emphasises the emotional bond that citizens share with their homeland. The title “Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai” translates to “India is more beloved to us than our lives.”

18. Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon – Son of India (1962)

IMDb

Title : Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon

: Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon Artist(s) : Shanti Mathur

: Shanti Mathur Album : From the movie Son of India

: From the movie Son of India Release Date : 1962

: 1962 Genre : Indian Film Pop, Ghazal

: Indian Film Pop, Ghazal Lyrics : “Nanha munna rahi hu, desh ka sipahi hu Bolo mere sang, jai hind, jai hind…..”

: “Nanha munna rahi hu, desh ka sipahi hu Bolo mere sang, jai hind, jai hind…..” Songwriter: Shakeel Badayuni

Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon became a popular patriotic song for Republic Day, specifically among kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Aisa Des Hai Mera – Veer-Zaara (2004)

IMDb

Title : Aisa Des Hai Mera

: Aisa Des Hai Mera Artist(s) : Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, Pritha Majumder

: Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, Pritha Majumder Album : From the movie Veer-Zaara

: From the movie Veer-Zaara Release Date : 2004

: 2004 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Ambar Hethaan Dharti Vasdi, Ethey Har Rut Hansdi, Ho……..”

: “Ambar Hethaan Dharti Vasdi, Ethey Har Rut Hansdi, Ho……..” Songwriter: Javed Akhtar

The lyrics of Aisa Des Hai Mera reflect the beauty, diversity, and emotional connection people have with their country. It also captures the essence of India and its cultural richness. This Bollywood patriotic song is also known for its evocative melody and emotional depth, contributing significantly to the film’s soundtrack.

20. Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon – Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

IMDb

Title : Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon

: Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon Artist(s) : Mahendra Kapoor

: Mahendra Kapoor Album : From the movie Purab Aur Paschim

: From the movie Purab Aur Paschim Release Date : 1970

: 1970 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Jab Jeero Diya Mere Bharat Ne Bharat Ne Mere Bharat Ne……..”

: “Jab Jeero Diya Mere Bharat Ne Bharat Ne Mere Bharat Ne……..” Songwriter: Indeevar

It reflects a sense of pride and commitment to India, portraying the protagonist as someone dedicated to the country. The song became popular for its patriotic sentiments and is remembered as an iconic piece from that era

ADVERTISEMENT

21. Hindustani – Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Jio Saavan

Title : Hindustani

: Hindustani Artist(s) : Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan

: Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan Album : From the movie Street Dancer 3D

: From the movie Street Dancer 3D Release Date : 2020

: 2020 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “suno gaur se duniyaa waalo buree nazar naa hum pe daalo……..”

: “suno gaur se duniyaa waalo buree nazar naa hum pe daalo……..” Songwriter: Sameer

This patriotic song features a blend of Hindi and Punjabi lyrics and is known for its energetic and upbeat vibe. Hindustani is composed by Rochak Kohli, and the vocals are provided by Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan.

22. Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)

IMDb

Title : Sandese Aate Hain

: Sandese Aate Hain Artist(s) : Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod

: Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod Album : From the movie Border

: From the movie Border Release Date : 1997

: 1997 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Sandese aate hain, hamein tadpaate hain……..”

: “Sandese aate hain, hamein tadpaate hain……..” Songwriter: Javed Akhtar

This desh bhakti song captures the longing and patriotism associated with soldiers being away from their homeland. Sandese Aate Hai gained immense popularity for its melody, becoming an iconic tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

23. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

IMDb

Title : Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna

: Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Artist(s) : Sonu Nigam

: Sonu Nigam Album : From the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh

: From the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh Release Date : 2002

: 2002 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai……..”

: “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai……..” Songwriter: Sameer

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna is a patriotic poem originally written by Bismil Azimabadi in Urdu. It gained prominence during the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule. This patriotic song became more widely known when it was adapted into a song for the Bollywood movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).

24. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani – Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

IMDb

Title : Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Artist(s) : Udit Narayan

: Udit Narayan Album : From the movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

: From the movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Release Date : 2000

: 2000 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai……..”

: “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai……..” Songwriter: Javed Akhtar

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is a title track from the Bollywood film of the same name, released in the year 2000. This patriotic song carries a patriotic theme while expressing a sense of pride and love for India. Moreover, in the movie, the song served as an anthem for the characters who are passionate about their country despite the challenges and complexities they face.

ADVERTISEMENT

25. Kasumbi – Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

IMDb

Title : Kasumbi

: Kasumbi Artist(s) : Divya Kumar

: Divya Kumar Album : From the movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

: From the movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran Release Date : 2018

: 2018 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Maiya…Lageya lageya mainu, Lageya lageya mainu………..”

: “Maiya…Lageya lageya mainu, Lageya lageya mainu………..” Songwriter: VAYU

Kasumbi is a powerful Bollywood patriotic song that, without fail, can reignite the undying flame of patriotism as soon as one listens to it.

26. Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada – Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

IMDb

Title : Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada

: Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada Artist(s) : Mahendra Kapoor

: Mahendra Kapoor Album : From the movie Purab Aur Paschim

: From the movie Purab Aur Paschim Release Date : 1970

: 1970 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne Bharat ne mere Bharat ne………..”

: “Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne Bharat ne mere Bharat ne………..” Songwriter: Indeevar

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada is a classic patriotic song for Republic Day from the Bollywood movie Purab Aur Paschim, released in 1970. The song is known for its soul-stirring lyrics that celebrate the traditions and cultural richness of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

27. Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye – Jagriti (1954)

IMDb

Title : Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye

: Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Artist(s) : Kavi Pradeep

: Kavi Pradeep Album : From the movie Jagriti

: From the movie Jagriti Release Date : 1954

: 1954 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Jhanci Hindustan Kee………..”

: “Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Jhanci Hindustan Kee………..” Songwriter: Kavi Pradeep

Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye is a famous patriotic song from the film “Jagriti.” It was written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by Hemant Kumar. Sung by Pradeep himself, the song encourages children to understand the value of freedom and the sacrifices made by those who fought for the country.

28. Mere desh ki dharti – Upkar (1967)

IMDb

Title : Mere desh ki dharti

: Mere desh ki dharti Artist(s) : Mahendra Kapoor

: Mahendra Kapoor Album : From the movie Upkar

: From the movie Upkar Release Date : 1954

: 1954 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Mere desh ki dharti, O mere desh ki dharti sona ugle, Ugle heere moti, mere desh ki dharti“

: “Mere desh ki dharti, O mere desh ki dharti sona ugle, Ugle heere moti, mere desh ki dharti“ Songwriter: Gulshan Bawra

This desh bhakti song expresses love and reverence for the land of India, celebrating its beauty and diversity. It became immensely popular and is often associated with patriotic sentiments.

ADVERTISEMENT

29. Desh Mere – Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)

IMDb

Title : Desh Mere

: Desh Mere Artist(s) : Arijit Singh

: Arijit Singh Album : From the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India

: From the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India Release Date : 2021

: 2021 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Oh, des mere, teri shaan pe sadke Koi dhan hai kya teri dhool se badh ke?………”

: “Oh, des mere, teri shaan pe sadke Koi dhan hai kya teri dhool se badh ke?………” Songwriter: Manoj Muntashir

Desh Mere is a soul-touching patriotic song featured in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is loosely based on an incident where 300 local women of Madhapar Village, reconstructed the damaged landing strip in 72 hours.

30. Challa (Main Lad Jaana) – Uri: The Surgical Strike (2022)

Title : Challa (Main Lad Jaana)

: Challa (Main Lad Jaana) Artist(s) : Romy, Vivek Hariharan & Shashwat Sachdev

: Romy, Vivek Hariharan & Shashwat Sachdev Album : From the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike

: From the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike Release Date : 2022

: 2022 Genre : Indian Film Pop

: Indian Film Pop Lyrics : “Main lad jaana main lad jaana Hai lahoo mein ek chingari………”

: “Main lad jaana main lad jaana Hai lahoo mein ek chingari………” Songwriter: Kumaar

The song Challa from the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike is a Bollywood patriotic song track sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan, and Shashwat Sachdev. It is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics written by Kumaar. The song is featured in the film and is known for its energetic, motivational, and patriotic vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, hope our list of patriotic songs for Republic Day reignites that sense of pride.

Featured Image: IMDb