As we gradually lose sight of the true essence of Republic Day, there’s a powerful catalyst that can rekindle our sense of pride — music. So this Republic Day, let a medley of desh bhakti songs about our motherland reignite that profound connection, reminding us of the genuine meaning behind this significant occasion.
Here, take a look at our list of 30 best Bollywood patriotic songs for Republic Day that’ll make you swell with pride.
|S. No.
|Song Name
|Singer
|1.
|Hum Hind Ke Veer Sipahi
|Sonu Nigam
|2.
|I Love My India
|Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan & Aditya Narayan
|3.
|Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo
|Lata Mangeshkar
|4.
|Salaam India
|Vishal Dadlani & Salim Merchant
|5.
|Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye
|Roop Kumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam
|6.
|Aye Watan Tere Liye
|Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy
|7.
|Aye Mere Pyare Watan
|Manna Dey
|8.
|Kar Chale Hum Fida
|Mohammad Rafi
|9.
|Des Rangila
|Mahalakshmi Iyer
|10.
|Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera
|A. R. Rahman
|11.
|Rang De Basanti
|Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra
|12.
|Teri Mitti
|B Praak
|13.
|Ae Watan
|Sunidhi Chauhan
|14.
|Chak De India
|Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne D’Cruz
|15.
|Mera Rang De Basanti Chola
|Veer Rajinder, Udit Narayan, Bhupinder Singh
|16.
|Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe
|Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash
|17.
|Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai
|A.R. Rahman, Hariharan
|18.
|Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon
|Shanti Mathur
|19.
|Aisa Des Hai Mera
|Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, Pritha Majumder
|20.
|Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon
|Mahendra Kapoor
|21.
|Hindustani
|Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan
|22.
|Sandese Aate Hain
|Sonu Nigam, Roopkumar Rathod
|23.
|Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna
|Sonu Nigam, Hariharan
|24.
|Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
|Udit Narayan
|25.
|Kasumbi
|Divya Kumar
|26.
|Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada
|Mahendra Kapoor
|27.
|Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye
|Pradeep
|28.
|Mere desh ki dharti
|Mahendra Kapoor
|29.
|Desh Mere Desh Mere
|Arijit Singh
|30.
|Challa (Main Lad Jaana)
|Romy, Vivek Hariharan & Shashwat Sachdev
1. Hum Hind Ke Veer Sipahi – Border Hindustan Ka (2003)
- Title: Hum Hind Ke Veer
- Artist(s): Sonu Nigam
- Album: From the movie Border Hindustan Ka
- Release Date: 2003
- Genre: Patriotic, Bollywood
- Lyrics: “Ham hind ke vir sipahi, Hindustan pe jan luta denge……“
- Songwriter: Tahir Ambavli
This Patriotic song about India is part of the movie Border Hindustan Ka which revolves around Nargis and Raj who find love amidst a brutal war.
2. I Love My India – Pardes (1997)
- Title: I Love My India
- Artist(s): Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan & Aditya Narayan
- Album: From the movie Prades
- Release Date: 1997
- Genre: Patriotic, Bollywood
- Lyrics: “Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna…..”
- Songwriter: Anand Bakshi
The lyrics of this patriotic song celebrate the beauty, diversity, and unity of India, expressing deep affection for the country. I Love My India is often played during various patriotic occasions and events, and it remains a popular choice for its emotional and stirring impact.
3. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo (1963)
- Title: Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon
- Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar, Ameen Sayani
- Album: Geetmala Ki Chhaon Mein Volumes 21-25
- Release Date: 1963
- Genre: Patriotic
- Lyrics: “Aye mere vatan ke logon, tum khub laga lo naara Yeh shubh din hai ham sab kaa…..”
- Songwriter: Pradeep
This legendary desh bhakti song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar in 1963 in the presence of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The song pays tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Sino-Indian War of 1962.
4. Salaam India – Mary Kom (2014)
- Title: Salaam India
- Artist(s): Vishal Dadlani & Salim Merchant
- Album: From the movie Mary Kom
- Release Date: 2014
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Mushqil waqt me bhi na hum khoye hausla Milke saath chalne…..”
- Songwriter: Sandeep Singh
Salaam India is a song from the Bollywood film Mary Kom, based on the life of the Indian boxer Mary Kom. The song celebrates the spirit of India and reflects the determination and strength of Mary Kom while inspiring a sense of patriotism and resilience. Do add this to your list of patriotic songs for Republic Day.
5. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye – Sarfarosh (1999)
- Title: Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye
- Artist(s): Roop Kumar Rathod, Sonu Nigam
- Album: From the movie Sarfarosh
- Release Date: 1999
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Zindagi maut na ban jaye sambhalo yaaron…..”
- Songwriter: Israr Ansari
The song is a reflection of the unpredictability of life and the desire for peace. Sung by Udit Narayan and Roop Kumar Rathod, the soulful melody and meaningful lyrics contribute to the emotional impact of the song; evoking a sense of patriotism.
6. Aye Watan Tere Liye – Karma (1989)
- Title: Aye Watan Tere Liye
- Artist(s): Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy
- Album: From the movie Karma
- Release Date: 1989
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Mera karma tu mera dharma tu tera sab kuch mai mera sab kuch tu…..”
- Songwriter: Anand Bakshi
Aye Watan Tere Liye is a patriotic song from the 1988 film Karma. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammad Aziz, the song celebrates love for the nation. The emotional and uplifting lyrics, coupled with the music, make it a popular choice during Republic Day in India.
7. Aye Mere Pyare Watan – Kabuliwala (1961)
- Title: Aye Mere Pyare Watan
- Artist(s): Manna Dey
- Album: From the movie Kabuliwala
- Release Date: 1989
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Mera karma tu mera dharma tu tera sab kuch mai mera sab kuch tu…..”
- Songwriter: Prem Dhawan
The song Aye Mere Pyare Watan expresses the emotions of a father who is separated from his daughter due to work. It beautifully captures the sentiment of longing and love for the homeland. The lyrics and soulful rendition have made it a timeless classic patriotic song for Republic Day.
8. Kar Chale Hum Fida – Haqeeqat (1964)
- Title: Kar chale hum fida
- Artist(s): Mohammad Rafi
- Album: From the movie Haqeeqat
- Release Date: 1964
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Aye mere pyaare vatan, Aye mere bichhade chaman, Tujh pe dil qurabaan…..”
- Songwriter: Kaifi Azmi
Kar Chale Hum Fida is a patriotic song from the 1964 Bollywood film Haqeeqat. Interestingly, the song became iconic for its emotional portrayal of soldiers’ sacrifice. It is often associated with feelings of patriotism and a desh bhakti song dedication to the nation.
9. Des Rangila – Fanaa (2006)
- Title: Des Rangila
- Artist(s): Mahalakshmi Iyer
- Album: From the movie Fanaa
- Release Date: 2006
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Yahaan Har Kadam Kadam Pe Dharti Badle Rang…..”
- Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi
Des Rangila celebrates the vibrant colors of India and its cultural diversity. The lyrics, penned by Prasoon Joshi, evoke a sense of national pride and unity. The song became well-received for its energetic and uplifting spirit. It has become a popular patriotic song for Republic Day.
10. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – Swades (2004)
- Title: Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera
- Artist(s): A. R. Rahman
- Album: From the movie Swades
- Release Date: 2004
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “ye wo bandhan hai jo kabhi tut nahi saktaa…..”
- Songwriter: Javed Akhtar
Swades is a Bollywood patriotic movie that explores themes of patriotism, social responsibility, and the need for positive change. One notable from the movie that truly captured the essence of all is Ye Jo Des Hai Tera. This Bollywood patriotic song depicts the protagonist’s emotional journey and his connection to the homeland.
11. Rang De Basanti – Rang De Basanti (2006)
- Title: Rang De Basanti
- Artist(s): Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra
- Album: From the movie Rang De Basanti
- Release Date: 2006
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Thodisi dhul meri, Dharti ki mere watan ki…..”
- Songwriter: Prasoon Joshi
The song Rang De Basanti is a vibrant and uplifting composition that encourages people to embrace a spirit of rebellion and change. The lyrics of this Republic Day song convey a sense of patriotism and a call to action.
12. Teri Mitti – Kesari (2019)
- Title: Teri Mitti
- Artist(s): B Praak
- Album: From the movie Kesari
- Release Date: 2010
- Genre: Indian Film Patriotic Song
- Lyrics: “Angaaron mein jism jalaya hai, Tab jaake ke kahin humne sar pe…..”
- Songwriter: Manoj Muntashir
Sung by B Praak and composed by Arko, the song’s emotional lyrics pay tribute to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. The Bollywood patriotic song gained widespread acclaim for its poignant melody and powerful lyrics that instantly evoke a sense of pride.
13. Ae Watan – Raazi (2018)
- Title: Ae Watan
- Artist(s): Sunidhi Chauhan
- Album: From the movie Raazi
- Release Date: 2018
- Genre: Indian Film Patriotic Song
- Lyrics: “lab pe aatee hai dua ban ke tamanna meri zindagi shammaa kee soorat ho khudaayaa meri…..”
- Songwriter: Gulzar & Allama Iqbal
This patriotic song from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi beautifully captures the emotions of a person who is deeply connected to their country. The song received praise for its soulful rendition and meaningful lyrics making it a top choice as a Republic Day song.
14. Chak De India – Chak De! India (2007)
- Title: Chak De India
- Artist(s): Sukhwinder Singh, Salim Merchant, Marianne D’Cruz
- Album: From the movie Chak De! India
- Release Date: 2007
- Genre: Indian Film Patriotic Song
- Lyrics: “Kuchh Kariye… (x2) ) Nas Nas Meri Khole, Haay Kuchh Kariye…..”
- Songwriter: Jaideep Sahni
Chak De India is the title track of the Bollywood film Chak De! India (2007) which is a sports drama that revolves around the Indian women’s national field hockey team. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the song became immensely popular for its energetic and motivational vibe.
15. Mera Rang De Basanti Chola – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
- Title: Mera Rang De Basanti Chola
- Artist(s): Sonu Nigam, Manmohan Waris
- Album: From the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh
- Release Date: 2002
- Genre: Indian Film Patriotic Song
- Lyrics: “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola Mera Rang De Basanti Chola…..”
- Songwriter: Sameer
Mera Rang De Basanti Chola” is a patriotic song and a tribute to the legendary Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The lyrics express a call for sacrifice and a commitment to the cause of independence.
16. Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe – Lakshya (2004)
- Title: Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe
- Artist(s): Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod, Kunal Ganjawala and Vijay Prakash
- Album: From the movie Lakshya
- Release Date: 2004
- Genre: Indian Film Patriotic Song
- Lyrics: “Kandhon se milte hain kandhe Kadmo se kadam milte hain…..”
- Songwriter: Javed Akhtar
Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe is a popular Bollywood patriotic song from the movie Lakshya (2004). Sung by Kunal Ganjawala and Shankar Mahadevan, the song emphasises unity, camaraderie, and the shared strength that comes from standing shoulder to shoulder.
17. Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai – Roja (1992)
- Title: Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai
- Artist(s): Hariharan, A.R. Rahman
- Album: From the movie Roja
- Release Date: 2004
- Genre: Indian Film Patriotic Song
- Lyrics: “Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai Sabase Nyaara Gulistaan Humaara Hai…..”
- Songwriter: P.K. Mishra
Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai expresses deep affection for India and emphasises the emotional bond that citizens share with their homeland. The title “Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai” translates to “India is more beloved to us than our lives.”
18. Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon – Son of India (1962)
- Title: Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon
- Artist(s): Shanti Mathur
- Album: From the movie Son of India
- Release Date: 1962
- Genre: Indian Film Pop, Ghazal
- Lyrics: “Nanha munna rahi hu, desh ka sipahi hu Bolo mere sang, jai hind, jai hind…..”
- Songwriter: Shakeel Badayuni
Nanha Munna Rahi Hoon became a popular patriotic song for Republic Day, specifically among kids.
19. Aisa Des Hai Mera – Veer-Zaara (2004)
- Title: Aisa Des Hai Mera
- Artist(s): Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, Pritha Majumder
- Album: From the movie Veer-Zaara
- Release Date: 2004
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Ambar Hethaan Dharti Vasdi, Ethey Har Rut Hansdi, Ho……..”
- Songwriter: Javed Akhtar
The lyrics of Aisa Des Hai Mera reflect the beauty, diversity, and emotional connection people have with their country. It also captures the essence of India and its cultural richness. This Bollywood patriotic song is also known for its evocative melody and emotional depth, contributing significantly to the film’s soundtrack.
20. Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon – Purab Aur Paschim (1970)
- Title: Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon
- Artist(s): Mahendra Kapoor
- Album: From the movie Purab Aur Paschim
- Release Date: 1970
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Jab Jeero Diya Mere Bharat Ne Bharat Ne Mere Bharat Ne……..”
- Songwriter: Indeevar
It reflects a sense of pride and commitment to India, portraying the protagonist as someone dedicated to the country. The song became popular for its patriotic sentiments and is remembered as an iconic piece from that era
21. Hindustani – Street Dancer 3D (2020)
- Title: Hindustani
- Artist(s): Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan
- Album: From the movie Street Dancer 3D
- Release Date: 2020
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “suno gaur se duniyaa waalo buree nazar naa hum pe daalo……..”
- Songwriter: Sameer
This patriotic song features a blend of Hindi and Punjabi lyrics and is known for its energetic and upbeat vibe. Hindustani is composed by Rochak Kohli, and the vocals are provided by Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan.
22. Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)
- Title: Sandese Aate Hain
- Artist(s): Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod
- Album: From the movie Border
- Release Date: 1997
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Sandese aate hain, hamein tadpaate hain……..”
- Songwriter: Javed Akhtar
This desh bhakti song captures the longing and patriotism associated with soldiers being away from their homeland. Sandese Aate Hai gained immense popularity for its melody, becoming an iconic tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers.
23. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
- Title: Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna
- Artist(s): Sonu Nigam
- Album: From the movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh
- Release Date: 2002
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai……..”
- Songwriter: Sameer
Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna is a patriotic poem originally written by Bismil Azimabadi in Urdu. It gained prominence during the Indian independence movement against British colonial rule. This patriotic song became more widely known when it was adapted into a song for the Bollywood movie The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).
24. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani – Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)
- Title: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
- Artist(s): Udit Narayan
- Album: From the movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani
- Release Date: 2000
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai……..”
- Songwriter: Javed Akhtar
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is a title track from the Bollywood film of the same name, released in the year 2000. This patriotic song carries a patriotic theme while expressing a sense of pride and love for India. Moreover, in the movie, the song served as an anthem for the characters who are passionate about their country despite the challenges and complexities they face.
25. Kasumbi – Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)
- Title: Kasumbi
- Artist(s): Divya Kumar
- Album: From the movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
- Release Date: 2018
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Maiya…Lageya lageya mainu, Lageya lageya mainu………..”
- Songwriter: VAYU
Kasumbi is a powerful Bollywood patriotic song that, without fail, can reignite the undying flame of patriotism as soon as one listens to it.
26. Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada – Purab Aur Paschim (1970)
- Title: Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada
- Artist(s): Mahendra Kapoor
- Album: From the movie Purab Aur Paschim
- Release Date: 1970
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Jab zero diya mere Bharat ne Bharat ne mere Bharat ne………..”
- Songwriter: Indeevar
Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada is a classic patriotic song for Republic Day from the Bollywood movie Purab Aur Paschim, released in 1970. The song is known for its soul-stirring lyrics that celebrate the traditions and cultural richness of India.
27. Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye – Jagriti (1954)
- Title: Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye
- Artist(s): Kavi Pradeep
- Album: From the movie Jagriti
- Release Date: 1954
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye Jhanci Hindustan Kee………..”
- Songwriter: Kavi Pradeep
Aao Bachcho Tumhe Dikhaye is a famous patriotic song from the film “Jagriti.” It was written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by Hemant Kumar. Sung by Pradeep himself, the song encourages children to understand the value of freedom and the sacrifices made by those who fought for the country.
28. Mere desh ki dharti – Upkar (1967)
- Title: Mere desh ki dharti
- Artist(s): Mahendra Kapoor
- Album: From the movie Upkar
- Release Date: 1954
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Mere desh ki dharti, O mere desh ki dharti sona ugle, Ugle heere moti, mere desh ki dharti“
- Songwriter: Gulshan Bawra
This desh bhakti song expresses love and reverence for the land of India, celebrating its beauty and diversity. It became immensely popular and is often associated with patriotic sentiments.
29. Desh Mere – Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021)
- Title: Desh Mere
- Artist(s): Arijit Singh
- Album: From the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India
- Release Date: 2021
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Oh, des mere, teri shaan pe sadke Koi dhan hai kya teri dhool se badh ke?………”
- Songwriter: Manoj Muntashir
Desh Mere is a soul-touching patriotic song featured in the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is loosely based on an incident where 300 local women of Madhapar Village, reconstructed the damaged landing strip in 72 hours.
30. Challa (Main Lad Jaana) – Uri: The Surgical Strike (2022)
- Title: Challa (Main Lad Jaana)
- Artist(s): Romy, Vivek Hariharan & Shashwat Sachdev
- Album: From the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike
- Release Date: 2022
- Genre: Indian Film Pop
- Lyrics: “Main lad jaana main lad jaana Hai lahoo mein ek chingari………”
- Songwriter: Kumaar
The song Challa from the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike is a Bollywood patriotic song track sung by Romy, Vivek Hariharan, and Shashwat Sachdev. It is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics written by Kumaar. The song is featured in the film and is known for its energetic, motivational, and patriotic vibe.
Well, hope our list of patriotic songs for Republic Day reignites that sense of pride.
Featured Image: IMDb