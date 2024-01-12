As the national anthem plays and the tricolor unfurls, India stands poised to celebrate our 75th Republic Day with immense pride and a renewed sense of unity. The 26th of January, a date etched in the collective memory, marks when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950, transforming the country into a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. It’s a testament to the nation’s enduring spirit, a day when justice, liberty, and fraternity ideals take center stage.

This annual commemoration is not merely a national event but a fervent expression of unity, diversity, and the shared vision of progress. It goes beyond the ceremonial parades and flag hoisting; it is a collective acknowledgment of a vibrant tapestry woven over 75 years—a tapestry adorned with threads of diversity, resilience, and progress.

26th January Republic Day Quotes

Inspirational Republic Day quotes

Best lines on Republic Day

So, to make this occasion more prideful, we delve into the collection of 50+ best inspirational Republic Day quotes, each a powerful brushstroke on the canvas of patriotism. These heart-touching Republic Day quotes, spanning the voices of leaders, thinkers, and patriots, weave a tapestry that captures the essence of the Indian Republic. These 75th Republic Day quotes also offer profound insights into the values that have guided India’s journey, from the early days of the struggle for independence to the present-day achievements and challenges. Join us as we explore these 26 January quotes in English that speak to the beating heart of a country, evoking introspection, thankfulness, and a fresh dedication to the values that determine India’s future. These 26 January motivational quotes encapsulate the essence of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.On January 26, motivational quotes serve as uplifting reminders of the indomitable spirit and unity that define the essence of Republic Day celebrations. These Republic Day quotes from visionaries, leaders, and intellectuals are enduring reminders of the principles that unite India’s diverse cultures. Let these January 26 quotes inspire and reignite the flame of patriotism. 1. “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”- Dr B.R Ambedkar2. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” -Mahatma Gandhi3. “Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.” -Jawaharlal Nehru4. “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.” – Rabindranath Tagore5. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose6. “But a man’s duty is to try and endeavor, success depends upon chance and environment.”- Bhagat Singh7. “If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” -Chandrashekhar Azad8. “Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.”- Bal Gangadhar Tilak9. “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi10. “I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me.” -Bhagat Singh11. “By common endeavor, we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities.” – Sardar Patel12. “Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfill, a destiny to reach. The mission of India has been to guide humanity.” – Swami Vivekananda13. “So long as you do not achieve social justice, whatever freedom is provided by the law to you will be of no avail.”- B.R. Ambedkar14. “The golden rule of conduct is mutual toleration, seeing that we will never all think alike and we shall always see Truth in fragments and from different points of vision.”- Mahatma Gandhi15. “Citizenship consists in the service of the country.” -Jawaharlal NehruRepublic Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it’s a celebration of the nation’s unity and diversity. In this article, we embark on a journey through heart-touching Republic Day quotes that encapsulate the uniqueness of this significant day. These poignant 26 January quotes in English, articulated by visionaries and leaders, resonate with the spirit of unity, pride, and patriotism that defines the Indian Republic. 16. “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and the soul of its people.” – Mahatma Gandhi17. “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi18. “We are Indians, firstly and lastly.” – B.R. Ambedkar19. “Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia.” – Atal Bihari Vajpayee20. “The Republic is open and tolerant but also knows how and when to be firm and make its values respected.” – Jean-Pierre Raffarin21. “Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is Swarajya and the branches are Swadeshi and boycott.” – Bal Gangadhar Tilak22. “A constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age.” – B.R. Ambedkar23. “Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plow, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper.” – Swami Vivekananda24. “We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.” – Lal Bahadur Shastri25. “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.” – Mahatma Gandhi26. “The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.” – Bhagat Singh27. “In the republic of mediocrity, genius is dangerous.” – Robert Green Ingersoll28. “A nation’s strength ultimately consists in what it can do on its own, and not in what it can borrow from others.” – Indira Gandhi29. “The true republic: men, their rights, and nothing more; women, their rights, and nothing less.” – Franklin Pierce Adams30. “We must not for a moment forget, that it is the birthright of every individual to receive at least the basic education without which he cannot fully discharge his duties as a citizen.” – Maulana Abul Kalam AzadIn this article, we also delve into a collection of the best lines from Republic Day that encapsulate the essence of this historic occasion. From the inspiring words of leaders to the sentiments of ordinary citizens, these 26 January Republic Day quotes sum up the pride, patriotism, and reverence for the nation’s diverse heritage. Join us on this exploration of language, summed up in Happy Republic Day wishes. Also, be part of us in embracing the spirit of this significant day through 75th Republic Day quotes that not only commemorate the past but also inspire a collective vision for a brighter future. 31. “One nation, One vision, One identity. No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect.” – Mahatma Gandhi32. “Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India.” – Unknown33. “The future depends on what you do today.” – Mahatma Gandhi34. “A republic, if you can keep it.” – Benjamin Franklin35. “We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.” – Sarojini Naidu36. “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”- Dr. B.R Ambedkar37. “Love always elevates the character of a man. It never lowers him, provided love be love.’ -Bhagat Singh38. “Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success.” – Sardar Patel39. “In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end!” – Rajendra Prasad40. “To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.” -Mahatma Gandhi41. “Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in Jail.” -Bhagat Singh42. “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy43. “The power to mold the future of the Republic will be in the hands of the journalists of future generations.” – Joseph Pulitzer44. “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” – Sarojini Naidu45. “A republic without a pub is like a body without a soul.” – Frank Lloyd Wright46. “Liberty is the breath of life to nations.” – George Bernard Shaw47. “Republics are created by the virtue, public spirit, and intelligence of the citizens.” – Aristotle48. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” – Mahatma Gandhi49. “Let us resolve to be masters, not the victims, of our history.” – John F. Kennedy50. “The strength of a nation derives from the integrity of the home.” – ConfuciusDive into the spirit of patriotism with these 26 January quotes. These happy Republic Day wishes to express gratitude and a renewed commitment to the principles that shape the destiny of India. 26 January Republic Day quotes serve as a poignant reminder of the principles that form the bedrock of India’s democratic spirit.