The trailer for Bachchan Pandey is out today, so get ready to see Akshay Kumar on the big screen once again. The film is action-packed, and Akshay Kumar plays a monstrous killer Pandey.

From the trailer it is clear that Kriti Sanon plays a filmmaker who wants to make a Gangs of Wasseypur-esque film about the anti-hero Bachchan Pandey. She is assisted by the ever-charming Arshad Warsi who warns her about how evil Pandey is.

It's interesting to see Akshay playing a different role than the monotonous ones we've seen him play in 2021. During her course of making a film about Pandey, we uncover a stellar cast.

The presence of Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateek Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, and many other notable actors makes this one a star-studded film.

We can only hope that they get the screen time they deserve.

Also, since it's 2022, can we please stop cracking racist jokes for a few filthy chuckles?

The film will release on 18th March, 2022. You can watch the trailer here:

All the images used are screengrabs from the trailer.