The teaser for Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role released today.

While the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar, netizens are not liking Akshay Kumar as the grand historical figure Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Twitterati thinks that his personality doesn't match to that of an Indian Samrat and he is better doing the comedy roles.

Same voice modulation in every movie.. Very weak portrayal of prithviraj chauhan.. Moustache is looking awkward.. Although the visuals are awesome.. I'm from ajmer and I know this not what prithviraj chauhan is known for — Arjun srkian (@neutral_unit) November 15, 2021

The biggest problem is Mustache never suited Akshay Kumar — Savyasachi (@Savyasachii_) November 15, 2021

#SRK didn't have personality for playing Ashoka similarly #AkshayKumar doesn't have the personality for playing #Prithviraj . — Expert (@bad_pussyy) November 15, 2021

Moreover, there are a lot of people who think Akshay Kumar looks more like Bala, his character from Housefull 4, and nothing like Prithviraj Chauhan. Just Bala with hair.

And that's why #Bala is also trending on Twitter.

Cut from bala , paste in PRC pic.twitter.com/DntEd0xfrQ — योगी (SRKIAN)🚩💥 (@Asliy0gi) November 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar as Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan looks more like Bala with hair.



Akshay Kumar looks too ordinary to play a magnificent Rai Pithora 👑.#PrithvirajTeaser pic.twitter.com/1GE7tJDwNp — श्रद्धा | Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@immortalsoulin) November 15, 2021

Akshay is my favorite par ye role suit nhi kar raha 🤣🤣 aise lag raha hai bala ko baal aa gaye 😭😭🤣 issey acha sonu sood ki hi bana dete yaa phir Hrithik/ajay best hote — 𝐑𝑖𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑒 𝐑𝑖𝑐ℎ (@kairin_04) November 15, 2021

Hey @akshaykumar I wished you would have tried some new look for #PrithvirajTeaser movie. Your Housefull Bala and #Prithviraj look so same. pic.twitter.com/ke9GEhAHE6 — Nitin Singh (@dnitinsin) November 15, 2021

Have you watched the teaser yet?

What are your thoughts?