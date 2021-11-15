The teaser for Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role released today.

While the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar, netizens are not liking Akshay Kumar as the grand historical figure Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Twitterati thinks that his personality doesn't match to that of an Indian Samrat and he is better doing the comedy roles.

Moreover, there are a lot of people who think Akshay Kumar looks more like Bala, his character from Housefull 4, and nothing like Prithviraj Chauhan. Just Bala with hair.

And that's why #Bala is also trending on Twitter.

Have you watched the teaser yet?

What are your thoughts?