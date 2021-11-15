The teaser for Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role released today.
While the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chillar, netizens are not liking Akshay Kumar as the grand historical figure Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.
Twitterati thinks that his personality doesn't match to that of an Indian Samrat and he is better doing the comedy roles.
@akshaykumar no you shouldn't have gone for parithivi raj role. Huge mistake ... you were doing so good in cinema— Navjot Singh (@kronnieee) November 15, 2021
#SRK didn't have personality for playing Ashoka similarly #AkshayKumar doesn't have the personality for playing #Prithviraj .— Expert (@bad_pussyy) November 15, 2021
He is only good in comedy, very very bad choice of casting— حسن نعمان (@HassainNauman) November 15, 2021
Moreover, there are a lot of people who think Akshay Kumar looks more like Bala, his character from Housefull 4, and nothing like Prithviraj Chauhan. Just Bala with hair.
And that's why #Bala is also trending on Twitter.
Cut from bala , paste in PRC pic.twitter.com/DntEd0xfrQ— योगी (SRKIAN)🚩💥 (@Asliy0gi) November 15, 2021
Bala 2.0 Housefull 5— Neelesh 2nd id (@Neelesh19981965) November 15, 2021
Bala Bala #Prithviraj Ka Sala— Roshni (@iRoshnee_) November 15, 2021
Akshay Kumar as Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan looks more like Bala with hair.— श्रद्धा | Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@immortalsoulin) November 15, 2021
Akshay Kumar looks too ordinary to play a magnificent Rai Pithora 👑.#PrithvirajTeaser pic.twitter.com/1GE7tJDwNp
From Bala to #Prithviraj .. #AkshayKumar #PrithvirajTeaser pic.twitter.com/EL6laq9wWQ— Priyanka Chopra (@Priyank74578673) November 15, 2021
Hey @akshaykumar I wished you would have tried some new look for #PrithvirajTeaser movie. Your Housefull Bala and #Prithviraj look so same. pic.twitter.com/ke9GEhAHE6— Nitin Singh (@dnitinsin) November 15, 2021
Have you watched the teaser yet?
What are your thoughts?