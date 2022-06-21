Keeping up with the flurry of one after the other theatrical releases, a trailer of Akshay Kumar's yet another film Raksha Bandhan has been dropped and it seems like a close-knit family drama.

This year has already witnessed Kumar slipping into the skin of a brutal gangster and Indian Samrat amongst many others, and now he has transformed into a compassionate brother in the film Raksha Bandhan, as the title suggests.

Akshay Kumar plays a brother who is hell-bent on getting his sisters married before he himself ties the knot. In the midst of the dilemma is Bhumi Pednekar's character, who is Kumar's childhood love but is already under pressure from her father to marry and simply can not wait for Kumar.

The trailer of Anand L Rai's directorial film is brimming with emotions, and it appears that it will also bring to light the discussion of the social evil- dowry.

Aside from Bhumi and Akshay, the film's core cast also features Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, who portray sisters.

Raksha Bandhan will hit the theatres on 11 August, 2022. You can watch the trailer here.

All images are screenshots from the trailer unless specified otherwise.