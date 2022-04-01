We often hear about ugly fights between celebrities. However, there have been times when these celebrities have not only shared some happy moments with their co-stars but have also pranked them off-screen. That's correct!

Since April Fool's is almost here, we have made a list of the times when celebrities played hilarious pranks on their co-stars. Read on.

1. Abhishek Bachchan pranked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

During the music launch of the movie Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Abhishek Bachchan decided to prank his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After the event was over, he informed her that he is taking her to her hotel room. When she opened the door, it was actually the men's washroom. While the people inside the washroom were stunned, the actor burst out in laughter.

2. Aamir Khan pranked Madhuri Dixit Nene

On Farhan Akhtar's talk show, Oye! It's Friday, Aamir Khan revealed that during the shooting of their movie Dil, he faked a palm-reading session for Madhuri Dixit Nene and then, jokingly spat on her hand. The latter got angry and chased him with a hockey stick. Gross, right?

3. Akshay Kumar pranked Huma Qureshi

While shooting for the movie Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar stole Huma Qureshi's phone and sent marriage proposals to a number of her co-actors. Needless to mention, the Army Of The Dead star was mortified when she found out about the prank and ended up offering explanations to everyone about the proposals.

4. Ajay Devgn pranked the Singham Returns crew

While Ajay Devgn may seem like a serious person both on-screen and off-screen, he once pulled a hilarious prank, along with Rohit Shetty, on the entire Singham Returns crew. They made the crew believe that their shooting sight (Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad) was haunted and even made a spot-boy run around the sets wearing white cloth, making everyone believe that it was a ghost.

5. Ranbir Kapoor pranked Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur

On the sets of the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur were meant to drink from vodka glasses for a song sequence. Obviously, the movie crew had placed water in the shot glasses. Ranbir Kapoor actually replaced the water in the shot glasses with real vodka. Apparently, their expressions were priceless.

6. Pritam pranked Huma Qureshi

During the IIFA Awards in Malaysia, music composer Pritam decided to prank Huma Qureshi. On a short sightseeing tour, the composer made her believe that shouting her desire in the Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lampur would fulfil whatever she was wishing for. The gullible actor screamed out her desire to fly like a bird, but ended up being pranked.

7. Ajay Devgn pranked Arjan Bajwa

While filming for Son Of Sardaar, Ajay Devgn offered his co-star, Arjan Bajwa, a plate of gajar ka halwa, saying that it was one of the best that he had tasted in his life. He, obviously took it, only to realize later that it was crushed red chilli paste.

8. Shahid Kapoor pranked Alia Bhatt

Shahid Kapoor pranked his Shaandaar co-star, Alia Bhatt, on the sets of the movie. After telling numerous spine-chilling stories to her, the actor showed up at her door when she was asleep and kept knocking repeatedly, making freakishly-scary noises. At times, he even turned off the lights in her room and latched her door.

9. Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh pranked Sara Ali Khan

During the promotions of the movie Simmba on a prominent news channel, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh pulled off a prank on Sara Ali Khan. The duo convinced the actor to believe that the director also works for the news channel as a part-time editor when he is not making movies.

10. Varun Dhawan pranked Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha

While promoting their movie Kalank, Varun Dhawan along with Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha went on the sets of a reality show. In the middle of the show, Varun Dhawan pretended to say something and a scary-looking doll dropped down infront of the female actors. Needless to say, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha screeched at the top of their lungs.

Which of these celebs pulled the best prank? Let us know in the comments!