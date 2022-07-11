Akshay Kumar has donned a turban again for his upcoming biopic on an Amritsar-based engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film narrates the story of Gill, who brave-heartedly saved the life of 65 people when a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded.

The rescuer in the mine disaster was born on November 22, 1939, at Sathiala in Amritsar. Jaswant Singh Gill went to Khalsa School and graduated from Khalsa College in 1959.

The story revolves around a petrifying incident that took place in November 1989 in a mining factory in West Bengal. Reports claim eight men died on the spot while there were about 65 people who were still stuck inside the flooded coal mine. As soon as, Jaswant Singh Gill came to know about the incident, without giving a second thought, he stepped in to save those lives.

Meanwhile, Akshay's turban look is going viral on Twitter and people have a lot of opinions about it.

Here's a glimpse of the rescue operation by Jaswant Singh Gill:

