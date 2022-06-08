Akshay Kumar is considered the busiest actor in Bollywood because he does the most number of films in a year. No wonder we all loved watching him in Hera Pheri, Welcome, and or even Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Nonetheless, like other Bollywood celebs, there have been times when Akshay was brutally trolled on social media for some right and wrong reasons. Let's have a look, shall we?

1. When Akshay Kumar remarked that today Prithviraj is only mentioned in a few lines in our history books. He said:

Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about the Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too:

People quickly pointed out how untrue this opinion was and corrected him with the following Tweets:



There are two entire chapters about Prithviraj Chauhan in NCERT Class 7 history textbook. Lekin Canada Kumar ko propaganda se fursat mile tab wo padhega na.



PS: Mughals were our kings too pic.twitter.com/1FycTI3kJp — Musab Qazi (@musab1) June 1, 2022

Dear @akshaykumar/@smitaprakash

It's clear that u never bothered to read ur #History books. I was in school (CBSE) in 80s/90s & had read about all the major Indian kingdoms/dynasties. Plz at least check the History books of your kids. Wonder if @mrsfunnybones has a view on this? https://t.co/BkO5TzF5bG — Abhishek G. Bhaya अभिषेक অভিষেক ابھیشک 加冕礼 (@abhishekbhaya) June 1, 2022

2. When people trolled Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj for being factually incorrect. Many pointed out the plot holes in the movie and called it a classic example of life after death.

The movie Prithvi Raj is a classic example of life after death !!!

Prithvi Raj Chauhan died in 1192, but he returned from the dead to kill Mohammad Ghori in 1206; 14 years later. — Pradeep Saxena (@Pradeep30341602) June 3, 2022

Not studying about Prithviraj Chauhan is possibly why Akshay Kumar doesn't know the age at which the Rajput king died. Nothing else explains a 54 year old agreeing to play a 25-26 year old. That's one mystery solved. — YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) June 2, 2022

The Disclaimer of Samrat Prithviraj should have been pic.twitter.com/l7ajO6MYUS — Mr.Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) June 4, 2022

Thread: Last Hindu King? (Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan died in 1192).



Then

Who were the Chalukya-Parmars (940-1244 CE)?



Who were the Cholas? (Continued till 1279).



What was Ahom dynasty? (1228-1826).



What was Kakatiya dynasty? (1163-1323) + — Kumar Vikram (@KumarVikram73) June 3, 2022

3. Apparently, everything he is saying about Samrat Prithviraj is subjected to troll. Akshay requested his fans to not give out spoilers for Samrat Prithviraj, but netizens are like CBSE already did that.

Apparently it's based on History but has spoilers. Lolz. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1mCAKHCOlU — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) June 2, 2022

Historical movies ke spoiler tou CBS board bachpan se de rha h,jahil ke bachhe @akshaykumar — Abdullah (@copycreate2) June 3, 2022

Akshay Kumar requests fans not to give away spoilers about Prithviraj.



History doesn't have spoilers, but works of fiction do. — Shirin Khan (@Shirinkhan0) June 3, 2022

Also, this happened:



So the research started when Manushi Chillar was 6 yrs old, who would have thought !!! 👍 https://t.co/4dTvT3hVw2 — IIIIIIIIIll (@_NairFYI) June 3, 2022

Man

When you started research your

Heroine was 7 years old

What epic research — shahil kumar (@shahilk86390604) June 7, 2022

4. When Akshay Kumar said that 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' was all about him, people reminded him how no one can replace Raveena Tandon in a yellow saree! We agree.



Sir with due respect, no one remembers that you were also there in that song. https://t.co/ipmSNTAfLe — Amit (@Goddamittt) June 23, 2019

I can't imagine this song without Raveena in it. Don't recreate it pleaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaase!😭 — Unnati Madan (@unnati_madan) June 23, 2019

You were good. But no one can replace @TandonRaveena in a yellow saree — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) June 20, 2019

5. When netizens pointed out Akshay Kumar's hypocrisy to endorse Vimal Pan masala. People shared an old video of him claiming that celebs should not endorse products like tobacco. Nonetheless, he later issued an apology.

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back 🤣



& Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

Oh, wait, someone on Twitter also found this after his apology note.



Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022

6. When people called him out for glorifying manual scavenging which is an illegal practice in India. This is what the tweet said, which was later deleted.



Hey @Twitter @TwitterIndia

Please take this disgusting tweet glorifying manual scavenging off Twitter. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/xXbmg3vu8e — جُنی بھئیا (@juneymb) October 5, 2017

I thought manual scavenging was illegal in India. This is surely something to be fixed, not celebrated? https://t.co/fU33oGA0eV — Aliya Nazki (@AliyaNazki) October 5, 2017

7. When Akshay Kumar thought walking 21 km on a treadmill would be a good idea to understand the plight of rural women. People were clearly pissed:



Walking on a electricity powered treadmill inside an air-conditioned studio wearing sneakers and talking about the plight of women who have to walk kilometres to fetch water. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Hypocrisy thy name is Akshay Kumar. pic.twitter.com/TUznZmFx9R — JayJay (@JamProlio) January 26, 2021

Im still pissed at this.. So let me get this straight, he's gonna walk on a treadmill, in the comfort of his home, with comfy shoes, and he thinks thats equivalent to Women fetching water barefoot from long distances, in the scorching heat?? @akshaykumar Get the fuck out of here! https://t.co/rxwhKBsupK — Amyy80 (@Amyy_80) January 26, 2021

8. When Akshay Kumar was brutally trolled to delete one of his old tweets, in which he criticised the rising petrol prices.



The ABVP Pracharak , Canadian Citizen , Padma Shri @akshaykumar Has Deleted His Tweet Regarding #Petrol Price Hike .. Request Him To Re-tweet it back As We Have Reached At Highest #FuelPrice Now .. Or is like 'sarkar ka chakkar babu bhaiyya' .. ! pic.twitter.com/XZmdqc3yJC — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) May 21, 2018

Wonder why .@akshaykumar deleted this tweet.



Maybe he doesn't have the STREANH to face public with increasing #petrolpricehike ? pic.twitter.com/wkAZYsYj5T — Mr Certitude (@Swapzz) May 21, 2018

9. When Twitizens called out Akshay Kumar for contradicting statements. He urged people to donate money for the construction of a temple, but fans shared an old clip and called him a hypocrite.



बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्या में हमारे श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चूका है...अब योगदान की बारी हमारी है l मैंने शुरुआत कर दी है, उम्मीद है आप भी साथ जुड़ेंगे l जय सियाराम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5SvzgfBVCf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2021

I agree with this guy. But he doesn’t agree with himself now. https://t.co/gmkkS9Tx8K — Vinit Raichandani🇮🇳 (@FreebirdGhalib) January 18, 2021

Read more: Not Just Akshay Kumar, Here Are 8 Actors Bollywood Needs To Stop Casting With Young Actresses.