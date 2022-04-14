Another well-known actor has joined the pan masala bandwagon to endorse a brand, following in the footsteps of Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the Vimal "universe" is growing with the addition of Akshay Kumar, but fans aren't pleased.

In the latest promo posted on the Instagram account of the pan masala brand, Khan and Devgn are seen discussing a new "Khiladi" in town. 

Although there is no official confirmation that Akshay Kumar has signed with the brand, the clues have been picked up by viewers. 

However, following some reports, an old interview of the actor has gone viral. In a press conference, when asked if actors should endorse pan masala brands, Akshay Kumar responded that because people watch and follow actors, they should not advocate these items.

Fans are blasting the actor for withdrawing his prior remark, condemning him of hypocrisy. 

And Twitter users are doing what they do best on the platform: making memes.

In a similar scenario, last year, Amitabh Bachchan backed out of a commercial he did with Ranveer Singh to promote a pan masala brand.