Another well-known actor has joined the pan masala bandwagon to endorse a brand, following in the footsteps of Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the Vimal "universe" is growing with the addition of Akshay Kumar, but fans aren't pleased.

In the latest promo posted on the Instagram account of the pan masala brand, Khan and Devgn are seen discussing a new "Khiladi" in town.

Although there is no official confirmation that Akshay Kumar has signed with the brand, the clues have been picked up by viewers.

However, following some reports, an old interview of the actor has gone viral. In a press conference, when asked if actors should endorse pan masala brands, Akshay Kumar responded that because people watch and follow actors, they should not advocate these items.

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back 🤣



& Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

Fans are blasting the actor for withdrawing his prior remark, condemning him of hypocrisy.

And Twitter users are doing what they do best on the platform: making memes.

Akshay Kumar through the years 😹✌️ pic.twitter.com/3RcoTYT25F — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) April 13, 2022

When Akshay Kumar was asked why he chose #Vimal Ad ..... pic.twitter.com/h9fLETIMQa — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) April 13, 2022

Scenes after Akshay Kumar joining the Vimal add campaign : pic.twitter.com/SYuQK19HaV — Deba  (@being__anxious) April 13, 2022

Akshay Kumar already gave us a hint few years back pic.twitter.com/IVrcnYegt2 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 13, 2022

conversation between vimal owner and Akshay kumar leaked 😳 pic.twitter.com/qiA5nEdwby — J  (@jaynildave) April 13, 2022

Leaked scene from Akshay Kumar's new vimal ad : pic.twitter.com/M2nCWVYZsn — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 14, 2022

All are the shameless in Bollywood#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/xj7pYXlyTw — Atul pandey (@Atulpan_2022) April 13, 2022

Nandu outside the gate of Akshay Kumar's House after seeing him in Vimal ad : pic.twitter.com/qxMIjb1EkO — Anshuman (@Anshuman84m2) April 13, 2022

In a similar scenario, last year, Amitabh Bachchan backed out of a commercial he did with Ranveer Singh to promote a pan masala brand.