Another dawn has arrived, and Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen. In the film Samrat Prithviraj, he plays Prithviraj Chauhan, one of India's most renowned kings. Manushi Chillar, the former Miss World, makes her acting debut as Princess Sanyogita in this film.
Movie aficionados have begun tweeting their thoughts as the film hits the theaters!
#SamratPrithviraj 1st half:
Technically very sound: production design, costumes & VFX are exceptional: gladiator sequence 🔥
2 hours 13 minute for a period epic might be a drawback: in a rush to move on
This film & its scale deserved #AkshayKumar to face off with a big star
How does one 'spoil' a film based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan considering most of us studied about his capture and death in school?
#SamratPrithviraj - PATHENTIC
RATING - 1.5⭐
Another DULL RAW HISTORICAL MOVIE. Slow SCREENPLAY Dull CINEMATOGRAPHY Ruins the Entire Show . #AkshayKumar 's ROLE Was Not Upto The Mark His LACK Of DEDICATION is EVIDENT.#ManushiChhillar Was Just AVERAGE.#SamratPrithvirajReview
I saw #SamratPrithviraj movie🎥 honestly it's a great subject but movie screenplay and direction is so pathetic. Music good but dialogues r not engaging #AkshayKumar look not suitable for #PrithvirajChauhan

My rating = ⭐️⭐️/5

Business rating =50-60CR #SamratPrithvirajReview
My rating = ⭐️⭐️/5
Business rating =50-60CR #SamratPrithvirajReview pic.twitter.com/9U5R6H5Os5
#SamratPrithviraj— Kaustuv Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@dwivedikaustuv) June 3, 2022
One Word Review :
MAJESTIC
⭐⭐⭐⭐
I bow down to #DrChandraprakashDwivedi for making such a film. So much detailing has gone into it. It's a perfectly well made movie with epic characterisation. Take a bow @akshaykumar & @SonuSood. 1st & last 15 minutes are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FZoBvuRAqB
One word for #SamratPrithviraj Historical BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@akshaykumar nailed his performance Climax scene is Terrific & Death scene of #SamratPrithviraji will make you cry, Battle Scene are Good with Superb Visual effects. Go watch it this epic SAGA now. @ManushiChhillar
A MUST WATCH - #SamratPrithviraj #DrChandraprakashDwivedi #akshaykumar #ManushiChhillar
Aisa ek PrithviRaj, #SamratPrithviraj what a movie, what a thrilling experience!— Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat(TheSuperheroPro) (@TheSuperheroPro) June 3, 2022
Makes you fall in love with our history and the heroics of the Veer of this country!
The third act makes me so sad even though I knew what happened.
Don't miss this!
Akshay Kumar made prithviraj— it's ok to be fine (@clashmyfist) June 3, 2022
chauhan look like a comedian
In the movie
Sheer disrespect tbh#Prithviraj #SamratPrithviraj#prithvirajchauhan #Prithvirajreview
#SamratPrithviraj is a mammoth visual spectacle on the big screen. What a film. There is no better director in this country than DR Saab

It's a BLOCK for sure 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Detailed review later in the evening
It’s a BLOCK for sure 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Detailed review later in the evening
Finished #SamratPrithviraj— 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐈 🕊️ዪ° (@AdrRishi) June 3, 2022
No word can describe this historical blockbuster ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#AkshayKumar as always did excellent work...#SonuSood #SanjayDutt and #ManushiChhillar all are really good.
False hatred against the movie.
A MUST WATCH. ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉👑👑 https://t.co/RfbWlCXTn3
One Word Review: #SamratPrithviraj is "TREMENDOUS" 🌟🌟🌟🌟— 𝐴-𝐾 ☠️ पृथ्वीराज चौहान 🚩 (@Akkians_Amit) June 3, 2022
Acting of @akshaykumar is Top Class actually he nail it. Battal Scenes was awesome, Climax was unbelievable, direction is fantastic #ManushiChhillar #SanjayDutt #SonuSood do wonderful work
Overall WINNER at box office..
Review #SamratPrithviraj. There's no room for dullness screenplay.The writing is tight, the drama keeps you hooked & the romantic track is wonderful. Be it the war sequences or the sword fights or general action,is incredible.#AkshayKumar & #ManushiChhillar Jodi is HOT. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
#SamratPrithviraj is a must watch

Super 👌#AkshayKumar performance is excellent. #ManushiChhillar
Super 👌#AkshayKumar performance is excellent. #ManushiChhillar
Just finished watching #SamratPrithviraj— Manjit Chauhan (@Manjit97419571) June 3, 2022
My god ,the climax was emotional and clap worthy
Overall whole movie is fantastic#AkshayKumar's performance was just another level but music could be done better..
Overall rating:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5
When are you watching it?