Another dawn has arrived, and Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen. In the film Samrat Prithviraj, he plays Prithviraj Chauhan, one of India's most renowned kings. Manushi Chillar, the former Miss World, makes her acting debut as Princess Sanyogita in this film.

Movie aficionados have begun tweeting their thoughts as the film hits the theaters!

#SamratPrithviraj 1st half:



Technically very sound: production design, costumes & VFX are exceptional: gladiator sequence 🔥



2 hours 13 minute for a period epic might be a drawback: in a rush to move on



This film & its scale deserved #AkshayKumar to face off with a big star — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 3, 2022

How does one 'spoil' a film based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan considering most of us studied about his capture and death in school? pic.twitter.com/LduTwe0MWG — YellowStoneDragon 🌈 (@karishmau) June 2, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj - PATHENTIC



RATING - 1.5⭐



Another DULL RAW HISTORICAL MOVIE. Slow SCREENPLAY Dull CINEMATOGRAPHY Ruins the Entire Show . #AkshayKumar 's ROLE Was Not Upto The Mark His LACK Of DEDICATION is EVIDENT.#ManushiChhillar Was Just AVERAGE.#SamratPrithvirajReview — Kapil Prem (@beingkapilmathu) June 3, 2022

I saw #SamratPrithviraj movie🎥 honestly it’s a great subject but movie screenplay and direction is so pathetic. Music good but dialogues r not engaging #AkshayKumar look not suitable for #PrithvirajChauhan

My rating = ⭐️⭐️/5

Business rating =50-60CR #SamratPrithvirajReview pic.twitter.com/9U5R6H5Os5 — PIYUSH 🪬 (@P_NaYAK_) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj

One Word Review :

MAJESTIC

⭐⭐⭐⭐



I bow down to #DrChandraprakashDwivedi for making such a film. So much detailing has gone into it. It's a perfectly well made movie with epic characterisation. Take a bow @akshaykumar & @SonuSood. 1st & last 15 minutes are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FZoBvuRAqB — Kaustuv Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@dwivedikaustuv) June 3, 2022

One word for #SamratPrithviraj Historical BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@akshaykumar nailed his performance Climax scene is Terrific & Death scene of #SamratPrithviraji will make you cry, Battle Scene are Good with Superb Visual effects. Go watch it this epic SAGA now. @ManushiChhillar pic.twitter.com/pyuqxcxNFa — ༺Rocky༻ (@Furious_Rocky) June 3, 2022

Aisa ek PrithviRaj, #SamratPrithviraj what a movie, what a thrilling experience!

Makes you fall in love with our history and the heroics of the Veer of this country!

The third act makes me so sad even though I knew what happened.

Don't miss this! — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat(TheSuperheroPro) (@TheSuperheroPro) June 3, 2022

Akshay Kumar made prithviraj

chauhan look like a comedian

In the movie



Sheer disrespect tbh#Prithviraj #SamratPrithviraj#prithvirajchauhan #Prithvirajreview — it's ok to be fine (@clashmyfist) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj is a mammoth visual spectacle on the big screen. What a film. There is no better director in this country than DR Saab



It’s a BLOCK for sure 🔥🔥🔥🔥



Detailed review later in the evening — Chennai Akkians (@CHENNAIAKKIANS) June 3, 2022

Finished #SamratPrithviraj

No word can describe this historical blockbuster ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#AkshayKumar as always did excellent work...#SonuSood #SanjayDutt and #ManushiChhillar all are really good.



False hatred against the movie.



A MUST WATCH. ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉👑👑 https://t.co/RfbWlCXTn3 — 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐈 🕊️ዪ° (@AdrRishi) June 3, 2022

One Word Review: #SamratPrithviraj is "TREMENDOUS" 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Acting of @akshaykumar is Top Class actually he nail it. Battal Scenes was awesome, Climax was unbelievable, direction is fantastic #ManushiChhillar #SanjayDutt #SonuSood do wonderful work

Overall WINNER at box office.. — 𝐴-𝐾 ☠️ पृथ्वीराज चौहान 🚩 (@Akkians_Amit) June 3, 2022

Review #SamratPrithviraj. There's no room for dullness screenplay.The writing is tight, the drama keeps you hooked & the romantic track is wonderful. Be it the war sequences or the sword fights or general action,is incredible.#AkshayKumar & #ManushiChhillar Jodi is HOT. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 1, 2022

Just finished watching #SamratPrithviraj



My god ,the climax was emotional and clap worthy

Overall whole movie is fantastic#AkshayKumar's performance was just another level but music could be done better..

Overall rating:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 — Manjit Chauhan (@Manjit97419571) June 3, 2022

