What is the most outrageous sum an actor has charged for a movie? Well, according to recent reports Akshay kumar is all set to receive a fee of Rs 120 crore for his next movie. The film is said to be directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Zero fame, and will star Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush as well.

Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crore plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project.

- source close to the development

Akshay is the only actor to have five films that are a part of the Rs 150 crore club. And his last movie, Good Newwz made more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. That's definitely a lot of money, itni toh mujhe counting bhi nahi aati.