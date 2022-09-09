We see them on-screen, we see them off-screen, and both times they look stunning together. Their chemistry might have developed on screen but it only blossomed in real life. Here are some of the actors who married their on-screen partners.

1. Twinkle Khanna - Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar first met during a shoot for Filmfare magazine, where Akshay fell in love at first sight. Then they worked together in International Khiladi, where their love for each other bloomed.

2. Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the hottest couples in B-town. Just like Akshay, it was love at first sight for Ranveer as well. Ranveer saw Deepika during an award show and instantly fell for her. They then worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela... Ram Leela, and the rest is history.

3. Riteish Deshmukh - Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza started their Bollywood journey together with their first film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Their reel-life chemistry worked really well in real-life too, and they soon became one of the most loved couples of Bollywood.

4. Amitabh Bachchan - Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan fell in love on the sets of Zanjeer and got married soon after in 1973. They have worked in several movies together like Abhimaan, Mili, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham etc.

5. Abhishek Bachchan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

How Abhishek and Aishwarya's love story started might be a mystery, but they are surely making our hearts flutter since they tied the knot in 2007. They have worked together in movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2.

6. Saif Ali Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fell in love while shooting for their film Tashan. They had a court marriage in September, 2012 then had a gala celebration later in October. They have worked in other movies like Agent Vinod, Kurbaan etc.

7. Kajol - Ajay Devgn

While Kajol is an outgoing person, Ajay is low-key, and as a couple, they are an example of "opposites attract." Kajol and Ajay met during the filming of Hulchul, and tied the knot soon after.

