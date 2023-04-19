A decade or so ago, many Hollywood celebrities were seen wearing bindis to Coachella. It was definitely a whole lotta cultural appropriation taking place. But it seems that this year’s Coachella is a massive reclamation moment for us brown folks. Not only did the world get to witness Diljit Dosanjh perform at the music festival, but we also watched Ali Sethi win the crowd over with his iconic song Pasoori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial) The singer performed along with rapper Raja Kumari and has even posted several pictures with the artist on his Instagram profile. In the carousel, there’s a video where he’s performing Pasoori as well.

So naturally, fans have flooded the comments section and Twitter by expressing their love for him and the song Pasoori.

White people at Coachella when Ali Sethi performs pasoori pic.twitter.com/3GP1GAFPJD — Mahnoor (Taylor's Version) (@cantdolife2) April 16, 2023

Marking a historic day for the Pakistani music industry, Ali Sethi's performance of his global hit "Pasoori", at Coachella 2023 in California paves a way for taking our music to the next level of recognition around the world 😍🎶 #AliSethi pic.twitter.com/oAhU5bh2Jf — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) April 17, 2023

"I wanted to write a song that was sort of a flower bomb hurled at nationalism and hetero-patriarchy," Ali Sethi tells @maggydonaldson in this fab piece https://t.co/4iiXt6RepU @AFP — Issam Ahmed (@IssamAhmed) April 18, 2023

Ali Sethi with his mega hit Pasoori at Coachella. We always knew Pakistani music was special but after Arooj Aftab's Grammy win it's experiencing a moment internationally too https://t.co/dBCWZYplyl — Issam Ahmed (@IssamAhmed) April 16, 2023

Ali Sethi at #Coachella "What we cannot do there we will do here” and bringing Raja Kumari on stage is the Brown vibes we all need to heal. #AliSethi #Pasoori https://t.co/yHT0hfZGr9 — Maria Amir (@Beentherella) April 17, 2023

Ali Sethi performing Pasoori at coachella 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mXlGxKaLpM — 𝔸𝕞𝕚𝕖ᶜᵏ꧂ᶜᵉˡⁱⁿᵉ| d-day (@tkkincuteway) April 17, 2023

Ali Sethi performing Pasoori at Coachella 🔥🔥🔥 — yang goi (@GongR1ght) April 16, 2023

Ali Sethi with his Pasoori and Diljit Dosanjh with his Punjabi avtaar, is what we all want to see at #Coachella uff what a punjabi representation. Thand pey gaye❤️⚡️ #alisethi #diljitdosanjh — Amar khan (@iamamarkhan) April 17, 2023

2023 Coachella – probably one of the most memorable music fests the world has gotten to experience.