Diljit Dosanjh is known for a lot of things, but making the nation proud in his own ways, usually tops the list. Every time we see him perform, we just end up wanting more. And so, the weekend’s highlight was watching the snippet of Diljit Dosanjh performing at Coachella.

ADVERTISEMENT The actor-singer became the first-ever Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival 2023. And the good part is, that he represented Punjabi music in all beauty and honesty. He wore a black kurta and tamba and quite literally owned the stage. Of course, there were his signature-sneakers as well.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival that features performances by various popular musicians and artists from a wide range of genres. And as Diljit performed Patiala Peg, Diplo was spotted dancing in the crowd, a video of which has gone viral.

Certainly, everyone was grooving and celebrities cannot get enough of his desi style.

We’re not getting over this performance anytime soon.