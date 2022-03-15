Following the reveal of Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Brahmastra, the directors have now unveiled Alia Bhatt's character, Isha.

The makers launched a video montage on the actor's birthday to showcase the first look of the female protagonist, who will be portrayed by Bhatt. The actor posted the video on her social media page and stated that there was no better day for viewers to see Isha.

The director of the film Ayan Mukerji also shared the video clip and wished the actor on her birthday.

Fans flocked to the comment section to react to the video:

The Ranbir-Alia starrer is unquestionably one of the year's most anticipated flicks. The superhero movie is backed by a powerful ensemble cast and is filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's passion project, which he has been working on for almost a decade.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the main leads, the film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is also rumored that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Brahmastra. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is set to release on September 9, 2022.