The tedious wait is now over as the world finally gets to see the motion video of Ayan Mukerji's ambitious sci-fi drama Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.

His power lights from within.

Here comes our Shiva! 💥🔥



Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022#Brahmastra @brahmastrafilm pic.twitter.com/fCGyynb60k — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 15, 2021

In the video, we hear a dialogue between Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhatt), in which the former can miraculously sense the mystical energies in the world which stuns Isha, prompting her to ask, "Ye sab tumhe kyu dikh raha hai? Tum ho kaun Shiva?" (How can you be the only one seeing this? Who are you, Shiva?)

While we didn't get a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's appearance in the film, we did get a glance of Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva.

Brahmastra, after witnessing several delays and two lockdowns is finally getting ready for a theatrical release and the hype is bigger than ever!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan star in the sci-fi drama. Apart from the trio, the movie also features South superstar Nagarjuna, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy.

You can watch the entire launch here:

The movie is set to be released on 9th September 2022.