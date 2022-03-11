Gangubai Kathiawadi, that recently joined the 100 cr club, has been making waves ever since it released. And Alia Bhatt is clearly enjoying the success.

However, while the actor has scaled new heights professionally, she has also worked on her mental health. In fact, she recently opened up about her decision to seek therapy and how that helped her confront her body image issues.

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt, the actor talked about how she began therapy during the pandemic to take better care of her mental heatlh, but along the way, she realised how critical she had been of her appearance.

To take care of my body, I go to the gym; I need to take care of my mind as well. But what I discovered through those sessions is that I have so many issues... I always knew I was anal when it comes to my weight because I’m facing the camera and you're constantly pressurizing yourself.

- Alia Bhatt to Mojo Story

Bhatt spoke about how she's always been overly concerned with food, diets and her weight and how going to therapy helped her understand that she's often too hard on herself.

We're definitely rooting for her and how comfortable she is in talking about her mental health and being unafraid to seek therapy. Desi culture has unfortunately, inserted a lot of shame around seeking support for psychological and emotional health. That's why we need people to vocalize just how normal it is to take care of your mental wellbeing.

You can watch the entire interview here.

Kudos to you Alia, thank you for talking about your journey so openly.