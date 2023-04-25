Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Not just an actress, Alia is also a producer, and an entrepreneur. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress owns her production house called the Eternal Sunshine Productions and a conscious clothing brand namely Ed-A-Mamma.

Alia Bhatt currently lives in a plush apartment, Vastu, in Pali Hill, Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.

Now, Alia has bought an apartment in the same area which costs more than ₹30 crore.

Various media reports claim that the 30-year-old actress has chosen 2,497 sq. ft apartment in Pali Hill locality in Bandra. She has reportedly paid a hefty amount of ₹37.8 crore for the apartment.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Alia’s new apartment is on the sixth floor of Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. It has been registered under the name of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited since April 10. The apartment has two parking areas for cars.

The news website reported that Alia Bhatt purchased the apartment from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt. Ltd. Director Bhushan Mehta. Quoting the documents accessed and shared by Indextap.com, the newspaper portal stated that the actress has paid a stamp duty of ₹2.26 crore for it.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also gifted two flats to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Reportedly, the actress transferred flats 2A and 2B on the second floor of Gigi Apartments in Juhu to Shaheen with an alleged total market value of ₹ 7.68 crore.

Source: @shaheenb/Instagram

As per the website, Alia has paid a stamp duty of ₹30.75 lakh for the registration of the gifts. Shaheen currently lives in Silver Beach Apartments in Juhu, which she earlier shared with Alia.

