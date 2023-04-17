Bollywood boasts of many rich couples who are leading luxurious lives. Power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of them. Together or separately, both actors have been ruling the Hindi film industry since the 1990s and minting money for more than three decades.

Here are the five luxurious things owned by Ajay Devgn and Kajol:

1. A private jet worth ₹84 crore

Ajay Devgn is one of the few celebrities who own a private jet. Reportedly, Ajay bought the six-seater Hawker 800 aircraft in 2010 for movie promotions and family vacations. The cost of the private jet is ₹84 crore, the Economic Times reported.

2. A bungalow worth ₹60 crore

Ajay Devgn and Kajol currently resides in a luxurious bungalow called Shivshakti along with their kids, Nysa and Yug in Juhu, Mumbai. Apart from this, the couple bought another bungalow in the city back in 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic, TOI reported. The second bungalow was reportedly priced at ₹60 crore.

3. A Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth ₹6.5 crore & other luxurious cars

Ajay Devgn and Kajol own various luxurious cars including Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Volvo XC90. While Ajay reportedly bought the Rolls-Royce for around ₹6.5 crore in 2019, Kajol’s Volvo XC90 is priced at ₹87.9 lakhs. The couple also has Maserati Quattroporte worth ₹1.5 crore along with Audi Q7, BMW X7 SUV, Audi A5 Sportback, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

4. A fancy mansion in London worth ₹54 crore

Apart from two houses in Mumbai, Ajay Devgn and Kajol also has a fancy mansion in London. Reportedly, the couple owns the bungalow at London’s Park Lane that is estimated to be worth ₹54 crore. Some reports claim that they are neighbours of Kajol’s DDLJ co-star SRK in London.

5. A swanky vanity van worth ₹3 crore

Ajay Devgn also owns a luxurious vanity van worth ₹3 crore, Bollywood Life reported. Ajay’s swanky vanity van is like a house on wheels. Like literally. The van, which resembles a sports car, has a room, an office, a kitchen, a big screen TV and a mini gym. Reportedly, Ajay had converted his vanity into the gym while filming Singham Returns in 2014.

Source: TOI/BCCI

