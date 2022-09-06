What is it about us, as a society, being eager to judge women? It's as if women are expected to deal with extreme scrutiny at every significant milestone in life. Often times, our moments of celebration come with a generous spoonful of criticism and judgement from the people around us.

Finished your PhD? Oh how wonderful, but when are you planning on getting married? Pregnant? Congrats, do you think it's a boy?

And the best example of this can be seen in how we treat our female celebs. Alia Bhatt's pregnancy was met with a lot of strange (and frankly, disrespectful AF) speculation.

kurta-sharara set, with the words "baby on board," written on the back, she was deemed "cringe," by many people. Then recently, when the actor wore a magenta colouredset, with the words "baby on board," written on the back, she was deemed "cringe," by many people.

But it got me wondering why we're so bothered by a woman celebrating a joyous moment in her life? When male celebrities express being ecstatic about being married, or becoming a parent, we swoon over them. But when women express being happy about these same things, it's either ignored or ruthlessly trashed. Why?

Not to mention, women are constantly placed under a magnifying glass, and many times that translates to being judged and body shamed during pregnancies. How unfortunate!

what have i woken up to 😭 https://t.co/ahIpLlnCzG — pop culture whore (@01_sakina) September 3, 2022

This is so cringe I can’t even https://t.co/5o0pRaQYAs — Srishti Panwar (@SrishtiPanwar9) September 3, 2022

No man is worth turning yourself into a bumper sticker for bestie. https://t.co/22B29IMYmZ — Alisha Gonsalves (@alishaag_) September 3, 2022

Is she a truck? Why is this? https://t.co/b93ryDGPdN — daddy's little ppt enthusiat (@bareilykibarfi) September 3, 2022

I mean, this is isn't the first time that we've witnessed the world having harsh opinions about women celebrities while they're simply trying to live their lives. For instance, remember how Neha Dhupia was severely body shamed for gaining weight during a pregnancy?

And as if this isn't enough, women in our society also get trolled for NOT being pregnant. Can you imagine? For instance, both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were trolled for not having children when their colleague Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy.

First of all, it's really messed up to compare women and their decisions to have children and second of all, why are we still judging women for not having children? Hello, we're in 2022! Women don't owe the world a pretty face, a perfect body, marriage or pregnancy.

People dragging Deepika and Katrina for not having kids just because Alia Bhatt is having a child at 29 is exactly what is wrong with our society. — ` (@FourOverthrows) June 27, 2022

Why are we so invested in sharing disrespectful and hurtful opinions about women's lives? It's as if we don't give women enough space to simply exist.

Think about it, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are just living their lives, and they're trying to (much like the rest of us) celebrate the good moments. What is really wrong with that?