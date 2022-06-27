This morning, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor, captioned, "Our baby ….. coming soon".
This, understandably, started speculation about Alia's pregnancy, which is the warmest news, right? Well, people have already started ruining it because that's what the collective passion of trolls is.
While some people said that it's a promotion gimmick for her upcoming movie, others found it 'amusing' that Alia would have a baby so soon after her marriage. Listen, even if it were a gimmick, sexism is unwarranted. It always is. And as far as the timing of her pregnancy is concerned, it's no one's business.
But tell that to all these geniuses here.
Even alia n ranbir got married knowing alia is pregnant...— Sourojeet Datta (@sourojeetdatta) June 27, 2022
Indian parents pressure is just on a whole different level 🤣🤣🤣
Swiggy instant fastest delivery goes to ranbir😂😂— Thushar 223 (@223Thushar) June 27, 2022
(no offense) https://t.co/R0llvEcu8y
Wow they are soo faaast 😍👏😛#AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/eojGIgjCti— Sarthak Parmar | Actor 🎭🎬 (@actor_sarthak) June 27, 2022
Whatt? That's why they got married https://t.co/FySlinKQ9B— ♡thv⁷⁹ solo era ♡ (@soloerathv) June 27, 2022
abhi to Saadi hua tha. to abhi kese???? are pehle se kuch tha. tabhi itni jaldi byahh rachaya. https://t.co/YaJgD01k05— Dr Vicky (@DrVicky12345) June 27, 2022
Imagine telling your child that they're planned (PR) 😐 #Aliabhatt #Pregnant https://t.co/rWyuAb33oM— Aditya Joshi (@aditya_joshi94) June 27, 2022
But it doesn't stop here, you see? While at it, trolls are also taunting Deepika and Katrina because they are not pregnant yet.
It's awful to even type this out, it's that gross.
Alia bhatt announce Her pregnancy— Shanu 🇮🇳🇵🇸 شاہ نواز (@Shahnawazsingle) June 27, 2022
Me to Ranveer and Deepika pic.twitter.com/0eQHMfBHyU
Alia and Ranbir announce pregnancy within 3 months of marriage— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2022
Indian aunties to Deepika and Katrina : pic.twitter.com/2xcCOdhA9z
After #AliaBhatt pregnancy news!— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) June 27, 2022
Deepika to Ranveer : pic.twitter.com/3H0XOskLPd
Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor announced first baby.— ShaCasm (@MehdiShadan) June 27, 2022
Ranveer Singh and Deepika : pic.twitter.com/RyW0iEAhiy
Yes, EngiNerd, this is how Alia "cracked the code" to marry Ranbir because what else does she have to live for? It's not like she has her own life and ambitions.
Now you know how Alia Bhatt cracked the code to marry Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika, Katrina has a lot to learn from Alia.— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 27, 2022
So basically, all couples, but especially women should take consent from the entire internet before they start family planning? Sounds about right.
I was being sarcastic there, in case someone takes it seriously. Wouldn't put it past these people.