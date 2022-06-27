This morning, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor, captioned, "Our baby ….. coming soon".

This, understandably, started speculation about Alia's pregnancy, which is the warmest news, right? Well, people have already started ruining it because that's what the collective passion of trolls is.

While some people said that it's a promotion gimmick for her upcoming movie, others found it 'amusing' that Alia would have a baby so soon after her marriage. Listen, even if it were a gimmick, sexism is unwarranted. It always is. And as far as the timing of her pregnancy is concerned, it's no one's business.

But tell that to all these geniuses here.

Is really Alia bhatt pregnant 🤡🤡didn't she just got married — 🐯🐰 (@taekooking___) June 27, 2022

Even alia n ranbir got married knowing alia is pregnant...



Indian parents pressure is just on a whole different level 🤣🤣🤣 — Sourojeet Datta (@sourojeetdatta) June 27, 2022

great example of advance booking.. good luck to both of them 😌 — Shiv (@s_shiva21) June 27, 2022

Swiggy instant fastest delivery goes to ranbir😂😂

(no offense) https://t.co/R0llvEcu8y — Thushar 223 (@223Thushar) June 27, 2022

Whatt? That's why they got married https://t.co/FySlinKQ9B — ♡thv⁷⁹ solo era ♡  (@soloerathv) June 27, 2022

abhi to Saadi hua tha. to abhi kese???? are pehle se kuch tha. tabhi itni jaldi byahh rachaya. https://t.co/YaJgD01k05 — Dr Vicky (@DrVicky12345) June 27, 2022

But it doesn't stop here, you see? While at it, trolls are also taunting Deepika and Katrina because they are not pregnant yet.

It's awful to even type this out, it's that gross.

Katrina & deepika after hearing alia's pregnancy news pic.twitter.com/r71xCorOlC — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) June 27, 2022

Alia bhatt announce Her pregnancy



Me to Ranveer and Deepika pic.twitter.com/0eQHMfBHyU — Shanu 🇮🇳🇵🇸 شاہ نواز (@Shahnawazsingle) June 27, 2022

Alia and Ranbir announce pregnancy within 3 months of marriage



Indian aunties to Deepika and Katrina : pic.twitter.com/2xcCOdhA9z — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor announced first baby.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika : pic.twitter.com/RyW0iEAhiy — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) June 27, 2022

Yes, EngiNerd, this is how Alia "cracked the code" to marry Ranbir because what else does she have to live for? It's not like she has her own life and ambitions.

Now you know how Alia Bhatt cracked the code to marry Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika, Katrina has a lot to learn from Alia. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 27, 2022

So basically, all couples, but especially women should take consent from the entire internet before they start family planning? Sounds about right.



I was being sarcastic there, in case someone takes it seriously. Wouldn't put it past these people.