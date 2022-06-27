This morning, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor, captioned, "Our baby ….. coming soon". 

This, understandably, started speculation about Alia's pregnancy, which is the warmest news, right? Well, people have already started ruining it because that's what the collective passion of trolls is.

While some people said that it's a promotion gimmick for her upcoming movie, others found it 'amusing' that Alia would have a baby so soon after her marriage. Listen, even if it were a gimmick, sexism is unwarranted. It always is. And as far as the timing of her pregnancy is concerned, it's no one's business. 

But tell that to all these geniuses here. 

But it doesn't stop here, you see? While at it, trolls are also taunting Deepika and Katrina because they are not pregnant yet. 

It's awful to even type this out, it's that gross. 

Yes, EngiNerd, this is how Alia "cracked the code" to marry Ranbir because what else does she have to live for? It's not like she has her own life and ambitions.

So basically, all couples, but especially women should take consent from the entire internet before they start family planning? Sounds about right. 

I was being sarcastic there, in case someone takes it seriously. Wouldn't put it past these people.