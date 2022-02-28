Social media is one of the most dynamic tools our generation has been offered. It is something which allows us to exchange stories and express ourselves. For instance, when someone posts a heartwarming memory or experience online that gives us the opportunity of insight and introspection all at once. 

Speaking of which, this post by writer Manish Gaekwad is one of the best things we've come across today. In a Tweet, Gaekwad, posted a photograph of his mother alongside Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, in her film Gangubai Kathiawadi

In the post he mentions how his mother Rekhabai, who was a courtesan in the Kamathipura district, was dressed in a similar white sari, with a red bindi, bangles, and pallu tucked into the sari just like Alia Bhatt. And yes, the resemblance is so on point, that one cannot take their eyes off of the image. 

He also shared Begum Akhtar's rendition of the beautiful ghazal, Ulti Ho Gai, which coincidentally, is sung by Seema Pahwa's character in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, on seeing Alia Bhatt. Gaekwad also made it a point to subtly push for the normalization  and inclusivity of sex work, which we're all for. 

And he proceeded to post an adorable, more recent photo of his mother as well, that too by quoting her like a total desi kid, FYI. 

Here's how twitizens responded to this beautiful thread. 

She really does look stunning in that white sari!