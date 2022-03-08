There’s no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Varun Dhawan, there are a number of actors who have been bowled over by Alia Bhatt's phenomenal performance in her recent biographical crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Now, Alia Bhatt is all set to spread her wings further and make her big Hollywood debut. That’s correct!

Starring in Netflix’s international spy thriller Heart Of Stone, along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, she took to her social media handle to announce the great news.

Based on a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the storyline of the movie are under wraps. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie is produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

The actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Apart from acting projects, Alia Bhatt is also all set to turn producer with Darlings, which is being co-produced with SRK. She will also star in the movie, and for a first production, the star cast, which includes Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, already has our hopes up.

We simply can't wait to see her slay in Hollywood as well!