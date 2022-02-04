In my opinion, Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. I have rarely been disappointed by her acting skills. The trailer for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped and I am already floored by her transformation.

Let's take a look at her top films according to IMDb.

1. Gully Boy- 7.9

I love this movie but Alia Bhatt's character as Safeena was problematic, though her acting was, of course, top-notch. The film explored Indian rap culture in all its glory and it was an awesome watch.

2. Raazi- 7.8

My favourite Alia Bhatt movie on the list. It is based on Harinder Sikka's book "Calling Sehmat". Alia Bhatt's performance as a spy who loses everything makes me cry every time. The music tugs at your heartstrings too.

3. Udta Punjab- 7.8

Alia Bhatt's performance in this film as a drug addict left a deep mark on me. She won the Filmfare award of Best Actress for this film in 2017 and nobody was surprised because she deserved it.

4. Kapoor & Sons- 7.7

I feel Alia Bhatt was underrated in this film. She eased the tension in the movie with her electric presence and beautifully balanced out the intensity of the situations.

5. Highway- 7.6

I am no Imtiaz Ali fan but this movie was an absolute delight to watch. Bhatt, as Veera, showed her true prowess as an actor in the film.

6. Dear Zindagi- 7.5

Ah, this was one of the first few films that dealt with mental health sensitively in mainstream Hindi cinema. I loved the chemistry that SRK and Alia Bhatt shared. It's a heartwarming watch.

7. 2 States- 6.9

This was a cute love story to watch but the best part was Alia Bhatt's character, Ananya. I love a strong female character and she was one of them. The OST was an additional treat.

8. Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya- 6.1

I enjoyed Alia Bhatt's performance as Vaidehi in the film. She is imperfect, makes mistakes but she sticks to her ground. The movie is definitely a problematic film but I will give Alia credit for her acting skills.

9. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya- 6.0

The only thing I enjoyed in the movie was the subtle DDLJ references and the music. This is my least favourite Alia Bhatt movie, unfortunately.

10. Student Of The Year- 5.3

This was Bhatt's debut movie. I thought this was a mediocre film but you could see a glimpse of Alia's potential as an actor. Who would've thought she would come this far?

I cannot wait to see how she stuns us in Gangubai Kathiawadi.