Alia Bhatt is one of the successful actresses in the Hindi film industry. Bhatt, who had begun her career with Karan Johar’s directorial venture, Student Of The Year, has worked in films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, 2 States, Darlings, Brahmastra to name a few. She has two upcoming projects including Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from films, the actress ventured into other businesses in recent times and oh! boy! she is reigning like a queen.

Source: Entrepreneur

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has a net worth of ₹299 crore. Wooaahh! Yep.

As per a tweet posted by Stock Gro, the 30-year-old actress earns ₹60 crore in a year. Her brand value is over ₹100 crore as of 2023. The data was originally taken by India.com as mentioned in the picture down below.

So, let’s take a look at her earnings:

1. ₹15 lakh fee for SOTY, ₹20 crore for Gangubai

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt charged ₹15 lakh fee for her debut film, Student Of The Year. Bhatt took ₹20 crore as remuneration for Gangubai Kathiawadi and ₹10-12 crore for Brahmastra.

A still from Gangubai Kathiawadi

2. ₹85 lakh to ₹1 crore for social media posts

Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user, earns ₹85 lakh to ₹1 crore for her posts on social media. Bhatt has more than 77 million followers on Instagram and over 21 million followers on Twitter.

Source: A screenshot from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram handle

3. ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore per day for brand endorsements

Alia Bhatt charges in crores for brand endorsements. Bhatt, who endorses brands like Cadbury, Manyavar, and Lays, takes ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore as per day remuneration for a brand shoot.

Source: Manyavar

4. Investments of ₹4.95 crore

Alia Bhatt, who has been associated with brands like Nykaa, StyleCracker, and PHOOL, has invested ₹4.95 crore. Her return of investment is worth ten times than the invested money.

Source: Business Insider India

5. Properties worth ₹82 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt, who currently lives in Vastu, Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, owns properties worth ₹82 crore. Bhatt recently bought an apartment near the same area in Pali Hill, Mumbai which costs more than ₹30 crore. Reportedly, the actress also owns a house in London that is priced at ₹37 crore.

Source: Hindustan Times

6. A BMW of ₹1.7 crore

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt owns four luxury cars in her collection. Bhatt has BMW 7 Series which is priced at ₹1.7 crore as per real-time price at CarDekho.

Source: CarToq

7. An AUDI A6 of ₹67.76 lakh

Alia Bhatt owns two Audi cars, A6 and Q7. While A6 series is priced at ₹67.76 lakh, Q7 costs around ₹92.30 lakh.

Source: Bollywood Mirchi Tadka

8. A Range Rover of ₹4.17 crore

Apart from the aforementioned cars, Alia Bhatt also has Range Rover Vogue worth ₹4.17 crore.

Source: Car Blog India

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the tweet posted by Stock Gro about Alia Bhatt’s earnings:

From ₹15 lakhs fees for #SOTY to ₹20 Cr. for Gangubai, @aliaa08's brand value is up to ₹100 crores this year. 💸#AliaBhatt's investments are diversified like her roles, including startups, businesses & real-estate 😎



Isn't her portfolio stunning like her #MetGala look🤩 pic.twitter.com/lm3ZePc7Ag — StockGro (@stockgro) May 4, 2023

Apart from these, Alia Bhatt also runs her production house called Eternal Sunshine Productions and a conscious clothing brand, Ed-A-Mamma.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Buys An Apartment In Pali Hill Worth ₹37 Crore, Gifts Juhu Flats To Sister Shaheen