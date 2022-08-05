Ranbir Kapoor looks sad. No, I did not say this, but it just makes so much sense now.

In an interview for her movie, Darlings, Alia Bhatt interacted with popular YouTubers Jaby Koay and Achara Kirk. Jaby asked Alia whether Ranbir ever smiles at home because the actor looks incredibly serious in most of his pictures.

Well! Ranbir does look sad if he's not smiling.

In answer to this bizarre and unexpected question, Bhatt said that's just the way Ranbir looks.

Basically, he has these sunken eyes, which make him look either he's serious or sad. But actually, that's his face.

Alia even related to him in this respect, stating that even she has a serious frowning face. And perhaps, she's the one who makes Ranbir smile because he's mostly smiling in pictures with her.

Here is the interview:

Apparently Redditors on BollyBlindsNGossip thread also didn't buy her answer.

But ain't the entire thing hilarious?