There's no doubt that every bride is special. But, there is just something about Indian brides who choose to wear a lehenga or sari that isn't the usual, traditional red! And TBH, some of the prettiest pastel and off white shaadi lehengas have been donned by our favourite Bollywood celebs. Take Alia Bhatt's look, for instance.

Which is why we've compiled a list of the prettiest light hued, or off beat coloured lehengas Bollywood celebs have worn for their weddings. Take a look.

1. Alia Bhatt



As we all know, Alia Bhatt wore the most stunning, ethereal looking Sabyasachi ivory and gold sheer saree for her wedding.

2. Sanah Kapoor

Sanah Kapoor opted for an offbeat combination for her bridal lehenga. She paired the pretty red and blue lehenga with elegant jewelry and kept things minimal and classy. And we stan!

3. Ankita Lokhande

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande went for an ultra glam, gold Manish Malhotra lehenga which we heard, took 1600 hours to craft!

4. Natasha Dalal

Natasha Dalal wore a beautiful gold-toned lehenga by Natasha Dalal Label. And we have to say, the look was a whole vibe!

5. Soha Ali Khan

It seems like there is just something about the colour gold! Because boy, did Soha Ali Khan look gorgeous AF in her Sabyasachi gold lehenga.

6. Miheeka Bajaj

Miheeka Bajaj donned an Anamika Khanna gold and pink toned lehenga that took 10,000 man hours to craft.

7. Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14, last year. She chose to wear an off-white chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna.

8. Anushka Ranjan

Anushka Ranjan wore a dreamy AF lavender lehenga for her wedding, by designer Mohini Chabria.

9. Anushka Sharma

I think we all remember Anushka Sharma's stunning blush coloured Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga? Every girl was day dreaming and planning her own wedding outfit that day!

10. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar also donned a pretty, pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day.

11. Neha Dhupia

Nehe Dhupia was an absolute vision in her pale pink Anita Dongre lehenga on her wedding day. Especially so, with that matching pink coloured bindi on her.

12. Mira Rajput

It seems like pale pink is the second most loved colour when it comes to bridal lehengas. Because, Mira Rajput also donned a pretty baby pink Anamika Khanna lehenga for her wedding.

13. Amrita Puri

And how can we forget Amrita Puri's ethereal baby pink Sabyasachi wedding lehenga? Also, we simply cannot ignore just how pretty her blouse was, too.

Adding all of these to my Pinterest NOW.