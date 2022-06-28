Last morning, Alia Bhatt announced that she is going to have a child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and the entire country, along with her friends and family, congratulated her in chorus.

However, and unfortunately, sexism did not spare this moment of happiness. While trolls questioned the timing of the pregnancy, some media organisations made bogus claims that had no legitimacy whatsoever.

great example of advance booking.. good luck to both of them 😌 — Shiv (@s_shiva21) June 27, 2022

One such organisation claimed that Ranbir was going to pick Alia up from the UK and that she planned her pregnancy in a way that her schedule does not get affected. To which, Alia replied:

Nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors clarification as well (sic).

Alia ended the Instagram note with, "Now if you'll excuse me...my shot is ready", which pretty much ended the conversation right there.

Not like we expect much from the media, but this was really, categorically problematic. Good on Alia for calling out the organisation but it is a matter of shame that she has to. No woman should ever be put through this.