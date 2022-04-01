While we often see most celebrities hanging out with their co-stars or fellow friends from the industry, their friend circle is not limited to just the industry! And thanks to social media platforms, we all have been noticing these non-celeb pals more often now.

Here are some of our favourite celebrities and their "non-celeb" BFFs, i.e. people from outside the movie industry but who are part of their close friend circle:

1. Janhvi Kapoor & Hani Sarkar

These two have been friends for a very long time. Hani Sarkar, who is also friends with Javed Jaaferi’s daughter, Alaviaa, boasts of a 13.3k strong fanbase on her social media account. From clubbing to night outs in New York, these two are often spotted together.

2. Vicky Kaushal & Amol Pradhan, Abhishek Parmar & Kaustabh Deshpande

On his 31st birthday, Vicky Kaushal reportedly spent time with his college BFFs in New York. He apparently rented a villa in the countryside of the city and had a gala time with his three old friends, who arrived from Boston and New Jersey. He often posts pictures with his best friends too.

3. Alia Bhatt & Meghna Goyal

There's no doubt that the actor has been busy playing the bridesmaid at her girlfriends' weddings. In 2021, the actor was spotted attending her school friend, Meghna Goyal's wedding and the pictures were nothing but dreamy.

4. Sonam Kapoor & Shehla Khan

These two have been best friends from their teenage years and have been pretty close since then. Shehla Khan, who is a fashion designer by profession, even designed Sonam Kapoor's Cannes outfit in 2013.

5. Sara Ali Khan & Kamya Arora and Tasheen Rahimtoola

Unless you have been living under a rock, you probably already know that Sara Ali Khan is a Columbia University graduate. Kamya Arora, who was her college mate in New York, is often spotted with the actor. From Maldives and Kerala to New York, they often travel together to different picturesque locations.

Tasheen Rahimtoola, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur who launched Taste Retreat. The two are often spotted on each other's Instagram page, sharing vacations and treats!

6. Shraddha Kapoor & Eshanka Wahi

These two know each other from the day they were born. Shraddha Kapoor, who is a year and a half older to Eshanka Wahi, an event manager, was also seen attending her wedding in Dubai in 2017.

7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Tamanna Dutt

The duo, who've been friends for more than two decades, met as roommates. Interestingly, they didn’t get along well initially, but now they are inseparable. Tamanna Dutt was the desi girl's maid of honour at her wedding.

8. Anushka Sharma & Kanika Karvinkop

Kanika Karvinkop, who is a stylist and entrepreneur, is one of Anushka Sharma's closest friends. In fact, she was one of the very few people who gave everyone a sneak peek into the dreamy Virushka wedding.

9. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Samyukta Nair

From spending holidays together to celebrating special occasions, these BFFs are often spotted together. Samyukta Nair, who is the head of interior design and operations at The Leela Palace, is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s best friend. Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception party also took place at The Leela, Mumbai.

10. Deepika Padukone & Urvashi Keshwani

These two have been friends a pretty long time now. In 2019, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a ball on the dance floor at Urvashi Keswani's wedding in Bengaluru.

Timeless friendships!