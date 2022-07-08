Indian marriages are a union of not only two families but also a kaleidoscope of cultures that come along. Although both the men and the women have to shift gears, it's no secret that the latter always has to the extra mile.

Last night, on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gave a banger start to the first episode which was a mix of drama, fun, and emotions.

Alia Bhatt got candid about her life at KwK's and talked about the several transitions she had to make after moving to a joint family from a nuclear family. We realised that women, no matter how big of a superstar they are, have to face a cultural reset the moment they get married.

From performing aarti to planning a whole Diwali puja, Alia proudly immersed herself into the culture of the Kapoor's.

Nothing's sweeter than blending yourself in the colour of the one you love while also retaining your own palette of individuality. When your spouse reciprocates the behaviour, it feels much more rewarding.

Switching from one family type to another is a road full of bumps but Alia is swiftly making it to the destination, something that desi bahus can most readily identify with.

All images are screenshots from the show. You can watch Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.