Ever since the trailer for Koffee With Karan Season 7 dropped, we have been way too excited to see what the show will bring for us. The trailer gave us a glimpse into the guest list for the seventh season. From the looks of the trailer, we knew Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be the first guests for the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.



Now that the show is finally streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the first episode is out, we have compiled a list of eight best moments from the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.



1. When Ranveer Singh admitted to having a sex playlist



Karan Johar asked Ranveer Singh if he has a sex playlist. Ranveer answered in the affirmative and even took it a notch higher to confess he has "different sex playlists". Adding the characteristic Ranveer touch, he even 'performed' a bit.



2. When Alia Bhatt got real about her suhaag raat

Koffee With Karan Season 7 marks Alia's first appearance after her marriage so KJo had to ask her the juiciest of questions. He asked her to spill the beans on "a myth about marriage that got busted as soon as she tied the knot". Alia revealed how "there's no such thing as suhaagraat, you're tired". And TBH, it is true.



3. When Alia Bhatt revealed she had an embarrassing email id



Celebs are just like us.



4. When we found out Ranveer has really good mimicry skills



The actor mimicked other celebs, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan just to state a few. And they were on point.



5. When we found out Ranveer has another side of him, Pammi

Pammi is invested and is interested in everything - from Alia's fight with her house manager to even picking jewellery for Alia's wedding.



6. When both of them revealed their different personalities while playing Bingo

There's a lot to unpack here.



7. Alia's next upcoming movie, Rickshaw Wali Dilruba



Produced and directed by none other than Ranveer Singh.



8. When Alia spoke about Karan's marriage rather than hers and became the Genius Of The Year

Just Alia being Alia on the show.



Cannot wait for episode 2 now.



