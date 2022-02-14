Being one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, Gehraiyaan is finally out. While many people loved the brilliant acting and gripping storyline of this romantic drama, others have been raving about the beautiful house shown in the movie.

There’s no doubt that the gorgeous house, shown as the Alibaug house in the movie, left us absolutely in love. Interestingly, the gorgeous property is actually located in Goa. That’s right!

Ahilya By The Sea, the stunning home-turned-boutique-hotel with four independent villas, is nestled in a quiet corner of Goa’s Coco Beach. With lush green gardens, infinity pools and spacious rooms, this boutique hotel is a perfectly serene and private escape.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of the north side of the state, this property is just 13 kilometres away from the nearest airport. Being just 100 metres away from Coco Beach, it’s a perfect location to spend time with your loved ones.

The property is spread across four independent villas: Leela Villa, Sunset Villa, Sunrise Villa and Arjun’s Tree House. Each of the tastefully decorated and welcoming rooms has been personally handpicked and decorated using the owner's personal collection of art and sculptures.

Spread across two converted Portuguese-colonial mansions, the price for staying at this luxurious property starts at ₹ 21,450 for two adults, exclusive of tax.

There’s also a spa, wellness centre and massage facility available at the property.

Please note, all the images are taken from Amazon Prime Video unless specified otherwise.