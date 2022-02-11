Finally, the wait is over! Featuring the most anticipated starcast, Amazon Prime Video’s Gehraiyaan is now out. Directed by Shakun Batra, this romantic drama stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.
This gripping drama focuses on the lives of four individuals and the complexities of relationships, friendship, love and betrayal.
Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.
Again learnt a lesson, never ever comment on a film without watching it fully, geharaiyaaan is nothing like what i thought of it initially..! #Gehraiyaan Finest bollywood work in recent times.. Deepika padukone has an award incoming...! Director has again done it..! 4/5
Just watched #Gehraiyaan
This film has been on top of my watchlist & I can't wait to share my thoughts on it. Review out soon... #GehraiyaanOnPrime
@ananyapandayy you have my heart ❤️. Seems you are out there to shine. It is hard to shine next to @deepikapadukone but you did it #Gehraiyaan
Deepika Padukone as Alisha - A deeply affecting and emotionally moving performance. She's sublime, & the impression she left on me is unexplainable. Especially, she has pulled the most complex last 30 minutes faultlessly. More power to the actor in you, DP. #Gehraiyaan
More power to the actor in you, DP.#Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/MsrzQqUcTL
Naseeruddin Shah acting is free therapy ~ #GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan
Me getting into the last 1 hour of #Gehraiyaan
Deepika doesn't need to scream, or yell to prove she's a powerhouse actress. I'm blown away again by the acting choices she makes. Most of them are so subtle, yet they make all the difference. She's a master of her craft. #Gehraiyaan
Y'all, #Gehraiyaan is SO FKN BRILLIANT & you r not ready for what u are getting into.— Venba (@paapabutterfly) February 10, 2022
Its complex, intense & really that deep & SO MUCH MORE. Its all dark so dont expect anything light except the promo materials u saw. The leads were brilliant &
Deepika really said, PIKU WHO♥️? pic.twitter.com/Wx1XxBQ4QU
#Gehraiyaan is a big slap to those telling "highlighting cheating"— Anu | أنوشا (@Iam_bonganu) February 10, 2022
The twist n the emotional build up is top notch!
Deepika no doubt the best actress of today's generation.
This type of role is only made for her where we can see the character in a realistic way!
#Gehraiyaan Just finished watching one of the finest film blend of all emotions & fantastic story line on relationships...Impeccable performance by #DeepikaPadukone ❣️MUST WATCH!!!
The best part about #Gehraiyaan Hands down! ❤️
Hands down! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BXXDJ0jYmd
Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits! ❤️
And @deepikapadukone just showed 16 million shades of emotions in a single film. How incredible she is! Really wanted to watch this one on the big screen! #Gehraiyaan
deepika padukone's performance in #Gehraiyaan just shows how phenomenal of an actor she is with a fleshed out part. this is her first real grey role & like piku, tara, veronica, etc she shows how great she is at expressing the nuances & layers that come with a complex character❤️
Just finished watching #Gehraiyaan and Deepika has killed it. Nobody cries like Deepika Padukone does for real.
Nobody cries like Deepika Padukone does for real.
Loved this scene.#Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/S0VmDImD10— Shefali (@MrsDevDixit) February 10, 2022
Wonderful.❤️— Jon snow🐼⚡ (@Saravana_48_) February 10, 2022
Such a pleasure to watch and Deepika yet again delivered a great performance.#GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/9QXrlIGDil
last 30 minutes give her the fucking oscar!!!! #gehraiyaan
Just watched #Gehraiyaan and can't even describe in words what i felt while watching this beautiful and gut wrenching film... I think i need some time to process all the emotions i felt but it was just kalki said a punch in the stomach especially #Deepikapadukone in last 30 mins!
WHEN DEEPIKA SAID "NEVER SEEN BEFORE" SHE FUCKING MEANT IT #GehraiyaanOnPrime #gehraiyaan
deepika padukone is phenomenal. and that's an understatement. truly the finest ever. ❤ #gehraiyaan
#Gehraiyaan is @deepikapadukone 's show all the way! #DeepikaPadukone shines from the word go...as Alisha, you do question her choices but you also try to be empathetic towards where she's coming from and what she's feeling. Moments of vulnerability were so damn relatable!
If 'Excellence in craft' had a face, @deepikapadukone takes the crown! Applauding her guts for effortlessly justifying the role of an early-30s anxiety-prone woman with deprived childhood;her finesse in depicting a multitude of emotions is commendable. Raw & relatable. #Gehraiyaan One woman show !!
One woman show !!— Hari:) (@hryfleets) February 11, 2022
Deepika Padukone proves why she is a class apart once again ♥️😻 #Gehraiyaan
Once again @shakunbatra proves that he is a master craftsman of human emotions. The movie is painfully honest and so real! And @deepikapadukone is 🔥🔥🔥 #Gehraiyaan
And @deepikapadukone is 🔥🔥🔥#Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/YWLHT3wvVR
I watched Gehraiyaan and omg. What was that? Once again Deepika proves why she is the best of all! I didn't expect the movie to take such an interesting turn. It's so so deeper than the actual trailer. You're not ready for this. #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanOnPrime
Deepika is one of the finest actors out there. Till date Piku was my favorite performance of hers, well her portrayal of Alisha is right up there now. She slays and how! #Gehraiyaan #DeepikaPadukone
We don't even deserve Deepika Padukone 😭 What a brilliant performance, freaky good. It's like she had a marathon of her movies during lockdown and she just added Tara and Piku together, yet she was so effortless with Alisha. What a Queen 👑 #Gehraiyaan
That's #DeepikaPadukone she always breaks ceilings which were already set in the sky. #Gehraiyaan is what it is because @deepikapadukone is what she is. No one does emotions like her. Even when she is silent she steals your heart in this 🎬🎥 Haters must be on 🔥 today 😂
Haters must be on 🔥 today 😂
After a long time felt like one should not judge a film from its trailer. Finished watching #Gehraiyaan. @shakunbatra what a film! So subtle and emotional. The build up was fantastic. @deepikapadukone kudos to you. Is there any role you can't pull off! #naseeruddinshah 👏
When it is a director like Shakun Batra and an actor like Deepika,you will never disappoint! #Gehraiyaan
#Gehraiyaan is fucking masterpiece!! My god… whatte film. It's absolute pleasure to every sense of our's. Amazing visuals, terrific music and mind blowing performance from everyone, especially Deepika. Shakun Batra, you little genius. Oh man, phew !! This is Oscar stuff.
Wow Shakun Batra is really good at telling stories of families with complicated relationships. #Gehraiyaan is definitely worth watch. Lot to like about it. Deepika truly brought her A game. So did Siddharth. Thoroughly enjoyed it.