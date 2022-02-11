Finally, the wait is over! Featuring the most anticipated starcast, Amazon Prime Video’s Gehraiyaan is now out. Directed by Shakun Batra, this romantic drama stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

This gripping drama focuses on the lives of four individuals and the complexities of relationships, friendship, love and betrayal.

Here are some tweets you should read if you are not sure whether or not you should watch the movie.

Gehraiyaan seems to be the perfect pick to welcome the weekend!