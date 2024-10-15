90s Bollywood sensation Shilpa Shirodkar has once again stepped into the limelight, this time as a contestant on Bigg Boss 18. The show has a way of making people talk, but Shilpa is no stranger to that. After all, she was a leading lady back in the day, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Shah Rukh Khan.

But where has she been all these years? Well, let’s dive into Shilpa’s rollercoaster of a journey because it’s definitely more than just a Bigg Boss comeback story.

Born into a family with acting in its blood, Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Bhrashtachar at just 18 years old, playing a blind girl in a Ramesh Sippy film. Not a bad way to start, right? But it wasn’t smooth sailing from there. Before her big break, Shilpa was labeled a “jinx” in the industry after losing out on two films. Luckily, Mithun Chakraborty believed in her and pushed for her casting in Bhrashtachar—and the rest, as they say, is history. She quickly became a household name, starring in films with some of the biggest Bollywood legends.

Did you know Shilpa was the Original Choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya?

But, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Did you know Shilpa was the original choice for Chaiyya Chaiyya? Yes, that iconic number from Dil Se…. But, according to her, the producers thought she was “too fat” for the song. Ouch. That was a tough pill to swallow, but Shilpa shrugged it off as destiny and continued to shine on screen. Eventually, she got to work with Shah Rukh Khan on Gaja Gamini—a dream come true for her.

However, in 2000, Shilpa decided to take a step back from acting after marrying UK-based merchant banker Apresh Ranjit. Moving to the UK with her new family, Shilpa put her acting career on hold to raise their daughter Anoushka. But Bollywood wasn’t entirely out of her system. She made a TV comeback in 2013 with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and is now back in action on Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa has the Biggest Family Support

What’s even more heartwarming is the support she’s received from her family. Her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, and brother-in-law, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, have been her biggest cheerleaders. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa shared photos of Namrata and Mahesh, showing how proud they are of her. “They are very proud of me, and I know I’m going to make them even prouder,” she said in an interview.

From losing out on roles to being labeled a “jinx,” to becoming a 90s sensation and now re-emerging on our screens, Shilpa’s journey is proof that no matter how many twists and turns life takes, passion always finds its way back.