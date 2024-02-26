All India Rank released last week, and it’s everything one might expect from it. The film stars Bodhisattva Sharma in a lead role alongside Shashi Bhushan, Samta Sudiksha, Geeta Agarwal, and Sheeba Chaddha. Written and directed by Varun Grover, All India Rank is a coming of age drama which revolves around a seventeen year old juggling with the pressures of growing up. It focuses on the innate expectations associated with the IIT dream.