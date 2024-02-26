All India Rank released last week, and it’s everything one might expect from it. The film stars Bodhisattva Sharma in a lead role alongside Shashi Bhushan, Samta Sudiksha, Geeta Agarwal, and Sheeba Chaddha. Written and directed by Varun Grover, All India Rank is a coming of age drama which revolves around a seventeen year old juggling with the pressures of growing up. It focuses on the innate expectations associated with the IIT dream.
From the looks of it, the film is all heart and so is its storytelling. People are particularly intrigued by the casting. However, of course, Varun Grover’s writing stands out – as expected. Here’s what people have to say about the film.
The film released theatrically on 23 February 2024.