If you've been on social media over the weekend then you know about Netflix's latest Korean drama sensation, All Of Us Are Dead. This zombie apocalypse drama has become the No.1 TV show worldwide on Netflix and we're here to tell you if it is honestly worth the hype.

Our consensus? Definitely.

We've all seen zombie dramas that take on blood and gore, being as cringe-y as possible. However, All Of Us Are Dead does that and more. Set in a high school, it takes its time to show you the dynamics between different students and the classism that exists internally. It realistically takes on issues like bullying and suicide. You also have various love stories and triangles floating around the scene, just to spice things up.

But it is not just the gripping storyline that is making this show a crowd favourite, it's also the brilliant cast - which includes our favourite Lee Yoo-mi aka player 240 from Squid Game.

Appreciation post for yoo chanyoung, yoo insoo, lee eunsaem, and ham sungmin who did an excellent job in all of us are dead i just signed the adoption paper lets go home kids #allofusaredead pic.twitter.com/0xhH7hASNe — ⛅ (@harunocloud) January 30, 2022

The series also stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In-soo, who leave you with goosebumps. The binge-worthy show is based on a Naver webtoon called Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geu and we all want to read it now.

Of course, if you've seen Sweet Home, Kingdom and Alice In Borderland then you know what you're getting into with this new Korean drama. But if you haven't, then this is definitely a great beginning point. It has drama, thrill, action and horror to keep you hooked, line and sinker. And if you spend the entire night binge-watching this show, you're welcome.