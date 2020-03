Like it or hate it, we have all binge-watched Crime Patrol at some point in our lives. There is no need to be ashamed of it. It is quite funny, unintentionally maybe, but funny nevertheless, with its impeccable way of narration and storytelling.

So, we tried to fit it into different scenarios from different shows, movies, even even ads. If it's pop culture, you'll find it below!

I would watch the shit out of these shows, if they were all made like that.