When James Cameron's Titanic came out in 1997, it became a global phenomenon, winning countless Oscars and accolades, critical acclaim, and worldwide adoration for its heartfelt ending. 

You guys remember what happens, right? Jack drowned, Rose floated to safety, and this legendary meme template was born. 

Source: Reddit

But one Twitter user has now posted an alternate ending to the iconic movie that didn't make the final cut - and thank god for that. Because It. Is. SO BAD.

Yup, he actually screamed, 'That really sucks, lady!' He's not wrong. 

In case you don't remember, the actual ending sees old Rose walk to the railing and drop off the necklace alone. 

We're just glad they didn't use this alternate ending however, because it's campy as hell and has aged like milk. People online also agreed that it was ridiculous.

I don't know about you, but I'm totally 'shipping' this ending.