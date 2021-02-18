When James Cameron's Titanic came out in 1997, it became a global phenomenon, winning countless Oscars and accolades, critical acclaim, and worldwide adoration for its heartfelt ending.

You guys remember what happens, right? Jack drowned, Rose floated to safety, and this legendary meme template was born.

But one Twitter user has now posted an alternate ending to the iconic movie that didn't make the final cut - and thank god for that. Because It. Is. SO BAD.

The alternate ending to Titanic is hilarious. This would have absolutely ruined the film for me pic.twitter.com/L3vSrSb72e — Pat Brennan (@patbrennan88) February 16, 2021

Yup, he actually screamed, 'That really sucks, lady!' He's not wrong.

In case you don't remember, the actual ending sees old Rose walk to the railing and drop off the necklace alone.

We're just glad they didn't use this alternate ending however, because it's campy as hell and has aged like milk. People online also agreed that it was ridiculous.

“That really sucks lady.” Truer words never spoken. — Paul H. (@AcademyPicks) February 16, 2021

This cannot be real — meghan bobb (@Meg_Bobb) February 16, 2021

So do you think with that ending it still would've won best picture and 11 Oscars? 🤣🤣 — Adarsh Rao (@adi1486) February 16, 2021

Yeah, the solitary tossing the necklace over the edge was a much better ending. This one is cheesey af — Hailey (@HaileySayHello) February 17, 2021

Also in this ending they know she had it and where it is and can literally just go get it lol. They were literally there to go get it from the ocean! — very funny/good account (@MattGrippi) February 17, 2021

My biggest issue is that he already has a submarine capable of reaching the diamond, he could just circle back and send it down again 🤣 so, why the freakout? — holistic missile (@SlatenDesiree) February 17, 2021

Imagine him going on: "I mean for god's sake if you didn't want it anymore, you could have just sold it! You could have donated the money to charity! Think of all the good you could have done! The hungry you could have fed! The sick healed! But no! You pull THIS shit!" — Dave Littler (@DaveLittler) February 17, 2021

I don't know about you, but I'm totally 'shipping' this ending.