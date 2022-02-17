Shakun Batra's take on complex relationships in Gehraiyaan caused no less than a strong wave amidst the viewers. Some believe that he has painted a real picture of all kinds of relationships, keeping at bay the usual tropes that Bollywood usually falls back on while others labelled it shallow.

Nonetheless, Gehraiyaan never truly ended. It left us with a slew of mixed emotions and a cocktail of 'what ifs'. And we love to put ourselves in the director's shoes as much as we love open endings. So here are a few alternative endings we came up with.

*Spoilers Ahead*

1. Karan's fiancée's grandmother's admission leads to secrets being disclosed.

This is perhaps the most obvious ending that might have crossed your mind too. The grandmother instantly recognises Alisha as she and Zain rescued her and her husband from a stranded boat. She begins to inquire about Zain, who pretended to be Alisha's fiancé, in front of the old couple in the yacht. At Karan's engagement, the pages of the past are opened in front of Tia, disclosing all the secrets.

2. Tia continues to investigate Zain's murder and Alisha gets exposed.

After Jitesh (Rajat Kapoor) evidently tries to shut the case, Tia (Ananya Pandey) becomes suspicious and secretly requests to let the investigation be continued. Alisha (Deepika Padukone) is nabbed and faces legal repercussions for Zain's (Siddhant Chaturvedi) death. Meanwhile, the episode of her affair with Zain is also exposed that absolutely devastates Alisha.

3. Alisha, out of guilt, tells Tia about her affair with Zain.

Now this is a possibility that I low-key imagined would happen. The moment at Karan's (Dhairya Kanwal) engagement when Tia tried to fill the distance between them, Alisha realised that she couldn't live with the lie buried within her and, out of guilt, revealed about her entire past affair with Zain. Tia is shattered, and the sisters, like their parents, drift apart for good.

4. Tia always knew about Alisha and Zain's affair.

Tia discovers about Zain's affair with Alisha over time even after the ugly confrontation in which he tricks her into playing innocent, yet she chooses to continue her relationship with him (like her mother). After Zain's death, she chooses to stay silent about it. But seeing Alisha at Karan's engagement has her admitting the truth to Alisha.

5. It was Zain AND Tia who planned Alisha's murder.

Tia learns about Zain and Alisha, turns over to the dark side, and blackmails Zain into killing Alisha or she would stop providing financial support for his already dwindling career. Tia does not want to end up like her mother, so she considers this the best decision. But things don't go as planned and instead it's Zain who loses his life.

All images are screenshots from Amazon Prime Video unless specified otherwise.

Do you agree with any of our endings? Or do you have a different version altogether? Let us know in the comment section below.