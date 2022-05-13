Keeping love at the core of human life in Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video recently released Modern Love Mumbai which traverses through different shades of love (not only romantic) and evokes a cocktail of emotions.

Right from Fatima Sana Shaikh to Pratik Gandhi, this anthology houses a powerhouse of talent, humanising their characters through raw and real emotions.

Undoubtedly, this sorts your weekend binge-but it seems like Twitter has already binge-watched it in one night. Let's resort to their thoughts before we push the play button!

@FatimaSanaSh you made me cry #RaatRani #ModernLoveMumbai You r so natural as #fatima in the role that I wish there was more than 41 minutes of watching you. You are unbelievably talented & have taken this series much ahead of the Original Hollywood version ❤️🎬👏 pic.twitter.com/2VHbZqIN1T — Pooja Rathi (@poojadahiya1874) May 13, 2022

"Isn't opposing love the same as spreading hate?!" #ModernLoveMumbai — bmby_sapphire85 (@bmby_sapphire85) May 13, 2022

"Music equalizes everything." Very true, is a universal language where all is equal #ModernLoveMumbai — bmby_sapphire85 (@bmby_sapphire85) May 13, 2022

#FatimaSanaShaikh as Lali delivers the anthology’s most remarkable performance #ModernLoveMumbai! Her dialect, body language and aura was just pure class. And that chinese lady and her hindi accent guys you can't miss that. Vishal is vishal! — Obaid Atique (@Obaid_Atique) May 13, 2022

Watching #ModernLoveMumbai and found the first episode a delightful watch. @fattysanashaikh’s endearing act as the woman on the path of self realisation and hope, kept me hooked. Looking forward to catching up with the rest @PritishNandy @RangitaNandy All the best, always! — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) May 13, 2022

the kind of symbolism is shown in first epi of #ModernLoveMumbai is so so heartwarming. The usage of bicycle to represent life & moving on, the reference to ratrani flower, the brilliant usage of roof fall! and then add fatima’s acting performance to it? It can’t get better❤️🤌🏼 — saurabh (@Saurabhhh_) May 13, 2022

"Aksar Nafrat failane wale log bikau hote hai"

-Episode 2, #ModernLoveMumbai — Siddharth KumarSingh (@siddharthk63) May 13, 2022

all the episodes were so so good and warm but i love thane, mumbai dragon and cutting chai tugged my heartstrings ♥️♥️#ModernLoveMumbai pic.twitter.com/yXuN5zVqq2 — ⚛️ (@itv_fever) May 13, 2022

Love love love #RaatRani episode of #ModernLoveMumbai. Such a wholesome chapter of self-love and acceptance. — Kriti Tulsiani (@TulsianiKriti) May 13, 2022

#ModernLoveMumbai Fatima Sana Sheikh is a powerhouse performer!!



First Episode 👌👌 — HitWicket! (@WalkingXception) May 13, 2022

'i love thane' story was my favourite. the ending was so cute! #ModernLoveMumbai — M (@mnabc12341) May 13, 2022

#MyBeautifulWrinkles is one of the most powerful and beautiful storytelling I have seen in recent times. To show grief, loss and longing with that kind of finesse. Sarika who plays Dilbur is simply outstanding. #ModernLoveMumbai @PrimeVideoIN @alankrita601 Hats tip, Alankrita.. — Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) May 12, 2022

Heartwarming, predictable and good aesthetics #ModernLoveMumbai — Obaid Atique (@Obaid_Atique) May 12, 2022

Dear @pratikg80 you won't stop surprising us, right?

How do you always put up an awesome performance?

Hell lot of love is going to come your way with every film.

Loved, how sensibly you played Manzu.

Guys watch #ModernLoveMumbai

Kudos @mehtahansal @ranveerbrar you killed it. — Rj Dhrumil (@RjDhrumil) May 12, 2022

Started from the end. @IChitrangda and @ArshadWarsi Beautiful Beautiful story cutting chai. Life is half full and full half! Enjoy with what you got! #ModernLoveOnPrime #Modernlovemumbai — PaanduPanda (@paandupanda) May 12, 2022

Man Prathik Gandhi is such a terrific actor. So consistent. So natural 🥺#ModernLoveOnPrime #ModernLoveMumbai — C U R L ✨ (@curlssup) May 12, 2022

….. and rewards our experience through Rajveer’s (@ranveerbrar) sumptuous nihari and Manzu’s (@pratikg80) virtuous kahani. It embraces the past without renouncing the present. Less of salt and more of love makes #Baai a sensual feast…..#ModernLoveMumbai @mehtahansal — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) May 12, 2022

Binged #ModernLoveMumbai on @PrimeVideoIN and totally loved it. 6 stories of not just romance, but self love, friendship, dreams and family. Among the 6, my favourites are #Baai and #RaatRani.❤️ but loved others too. Brilliant performances, beautiful songs & interesting content. — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) May 12, 2022

