If you're a hopeless romantic, then Amazon Prime Video has just the treat for you. The trailer for Modern Love: Mumbai is out and it has already got us excited. The series will bring us 'six stories of love', directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.

Starring, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Chitrangada Singh, Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Naseeruddin Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Tanuja, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh - the cast is the cherry on top of the cake.

The series is about love that knows no boundaries of age, race, gender or well, anything. Set in the city of dreams - Mumbai, the stories seem to focus on love that is real and yet, just as fairy-tale as the books we read.

For anyone who's watched Modern Love based on personal essays from the New York Times column, the wait is almost impossible. From the looks of the trailer, the series explores love in different bonds and situations - after marriage, the kind that is young and even love that seeks acceptance from the world.

All of this wrapped with the energy of Mumbai, to fall in love with - the kind that keeps one going.

Watch the trailer here:

The series will release on 13th May.