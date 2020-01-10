After Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Gulshan Devaiah is back with another twisted role that has all our attention. In this trailer of Amazon Prime's Afsos, he plays a suicidal man who can't seem to get ending his life right. And so, he hires an assassin to kill him instead!

But what happens when he finds a reason to live? Can he 'cancel' his killing? Or will he have to spend the rest of his life dodging the bullet?

We can't wait to watch this off-beat web series.

Watch the full trailer here:

The film will be available on Amazon Prime on January 17.