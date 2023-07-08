Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the sequel to her superhit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is set to be released on OTT platforms in August. In a latest interview, the Gadar 2 actress made a homophobic remark which has not gone down well on social media.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel said,

“People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”

Ameesha Patel said that people are craving for “clean entertainment” and the shows that are present on OTT platforms is “full of homosexuality” which makes it unfit for children to watch.

Her comment did not go down well. Many people took to Twitter and called out the Gadar 2 actress for her homophobic comment while promoting her film. People drew references from her older films and said how she had performed certain scenes which were “unfit” for children to watch. The actor was lambasted on Twitter.

Here’s what people had to say.

There are loads of issues with Indian OTT content but using the matter as an excuse to make bizarre homophobic statements is a new low. People should and do use the child lock function. I wish there was a lock to spare us from pathetic over-the-top acting too. pic.twitter.com/vMjF72RvnH — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) July 7, 2023

Have no problem with propaganda movies and ones showing hatred towards women and minorities but homosexuals is where I draw the line! @ameesha_patel what depraved, regressive society did you grow up in? Oh wait! pic.twitter.com/dltr1Rtjd4 — Megha Sheth (@megzie0925) July 8, 2023

In KNPH, Hrithik rips off her skirt to make a distress flag and I watched this with my mother. Sit down ameesha pic.twitter.com/vOCCegeojw — Anticipatory Bhel 🇮🇳 (@BombayVakeel) July 7, 2023

you were trying to have underwater pool sex with saif ali khan for a song in a children’s movie just by the way. @ameesha_patel pic.twitter.com/AAxPADKNei — begum (formerly duchess) (@pettyparthy) July 7, 2023

Do minute ka fame aur relevancy ke liye log kya kya bolte hai — Prathm3sh_ (@Prathm3shA) July 8, 2023

Amazing statement from someone who did lazy lamhe in a children's film. https://t.co/AUqgxKvUHz — 🎋🍹 𝔾𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖 𝕜𝕒 𝕁𝕦𝕚𝕔𝕖 𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕟 🍹🎋 (@hhhggjjhhg) July 7, 2023

Oh Ameesha you went to Harvard darling what’s this rubbish talk https://t.co/9k9DucG1Dq — (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) July 7, 2023

And Ameesha Patel is saying this, really? 😆 https://t.co/oeUNsz6lWu — Sophie (@azenithromycin) July 8, 2023

We, clearly, expect better from Bollywood celebrities but they always manage to disappoint us with their comments.

