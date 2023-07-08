Ameesha Patel is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with the sequel to her superhit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 is set to be released on OTT platforms in August. In a latest interview, the Gadar 2 actress made a homophobic remark which has not gone down well on social media.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel said,
“People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”
Ameesha Patel said that people are craving for “clean entertainment” and the shows that are present on OTT platforms is “full of homosexuality” which makes it unfit for children to watch.
Her comment did not go down well. Many people took to Twitter and called out the Gadar 2 actress for her homophobic comment while promoting her film. People drew references from her older films and said how she had performed certain scenes which were “unfit” for children to watch. The actor was lambasted on Twitter.
Here’s what people had to say.
We, clearly, expect better from Bollywood celebrities but they always manage to disappoint us with their comments.
