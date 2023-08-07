As we all know Gadar 2 is all set to hit the theatres on the 11th of August and the nostalgia is really hitting the audience in anticipation of the film. The star cast is the same as before; Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are carrying out their publicity duties with great enthusiasm. For instance, the duo were seen mingling with the soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border for an event.

Along with Udit Narayan, Ms. Patel and Mr. Deol were seen dancing, and interacting with people joyously. They were dressed as their characters from the film and both actors uploaded pictures and videos of the event.

Gadar 2 promotions .. Wagah border .. Amritsar … thank u for all the love .. ⁦@iamsunnydeol⁩ pic.twitter.com/llsj0aD7t8 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) August 5, 2023

There are several other events the duo has been seen performing and dancing at, and it is clearly garnering people’s attention greatly.

But, take a look at how people have responded to the hearty interaction at the border.

