You can’t take Bollywood out of Indians, and this story ahead is proof of it. A theatre in Mumbai recently screened the iconic movie, Don, and boy the reaction janta gave is the power of good cinema! Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai.
A video from the screening has gone viral where people are dancing, singing, and celebrating the movie with all of their hearts. Not only has it made everyone nostalgic but made everyone miss the evergreen cinema we had.
Have a look:
The reactions to this screening are pure gold just like the movie!
We need this golden era of Bollywood back!
