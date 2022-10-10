You can’t take Bollywood out of Indians, and this story ahead is proof of it. A theatre in Mumbai recently screened the iconic movie , Don, and boy the reaction janta gave is the power of good cinema! Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai.

A video from the screening has gone viral where people are dancing, singing, and celebrating the movie with all of their hearts. Not only has it made everyone nostalgic but made everyone miss the evergreen cinema we had.

Have a look:

Unbelievable audience reaction to #DON at #PVR Juhu yesterday . People mouthing and shouting dialogues, dancing , singing like it’s a rock concert . #SalimJaved #Amitabh Bachchan rule pic.twitter.com/ZADIntLgJK — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 9, 2022

The reactions to this screening are pure gold just like the movie!

There's Kishore Kumar effect at play. He's truly timeless



My trip with my friends (all born in 2001/02) to hills this year was filled with Kishore Kumar playlists and believe it or not those were the only songs unanimously liked by everyone including the driver ❤️ https://t.co/ozM3Evkhmi — DJ Bulbul Stan Account🌹 (@CommenterSerial) October 9, 2022

The power and magic of cinema: how it transcends age, time and space ❤️ https://t.co/0Wy92TxnsA — Anandu Suresh (@anandusuresh666) October 9, 2022

Nothing, absolutely nothing can beat the phenom that was the Angry Young Man. https://t.co/dG2JejVlFX — Dhananjay (@Dhaanu) October 9, 2022

That's why he is the greatest superstar India ever produced. https://t.co/8t2ZziyKQq — Shubh (@Vickster469) October 9, 2022

Only actor who deserves MEGASTAR tag- Mr.BACHCHAN 💯🔥🙏🏻 https://t.co/uIyYT6zvO8 — Arshhhh (@ArshTanwar2) October 9, 2022

It's the same all over..It's Bachchan all the way..At 80 he rules..others imitates..but not even .01%..Craze can they match compared to our Gurudev.. https://t.co/cScsrxjfXc — amit dutta (@amitdut71992686) October 9, 2022

THIS is the heart of Indian Cinema! This is why Bollywood can never be replaced ❤️ https://t.co/fP2uj2Se7P — Rain (@myloveforstuff) October 9, 2022

Guys

Looks at this

Incredible

44 years old film and still the magic rocks.

Thx @AzmiShabana ji for sharing @SrBachchan https://t.co/P7QzwUDZCT — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) October 9, 2022

oh god Baba would enjoy this sooo much wish I could take him https://t.co/QSvla6z5VY — Deb (@kyaaahaiyaaar) October 9, 2022

SRK vaali Don firse khud SRK fans dekhne nai jayenge. Ise kehte h legacy bakro. https://t.co/tEDqdRA8A8 — Karma Rishwat Nahi Leta (@LOLITASBACK) October 10, 2022

Biggest Megastar Of Indian Cinema 🐐❤️ https://t.co/x2oX24umgG — 𝐀𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐯 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐤𝐥𝐚 (@Akshay_Brigade) October 10, 2022

Don… Don…Don indeed. The magic is just the same as the original release. #Don @_PVRCinemas @SrBachchan @AzmiShabana #SALIMJAVED the exhibition of pictures, posters and memorabilia is worth a mention too. https://t.co/mPSMrMRKn1 — Arshad Ashfaque Khan (@AsliArshadKhan) October 10, 2022

Old cliche…gold shall always be gold no matter how old it is💐 @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan https://t.co/fUjLUngzwU — Rohitash (@RohitashGargRG) October 10, 2022

Greatest and Biggest Megastar of Bollywood of All Time – AMITABH BACHCHAN 🔥 https://t.co/M8qX9Q9dhh — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) October 9, 2022

Many old movies are re-releasing now again hmm https://t.co/inyiWNcVbQ — Slowly Touching Grass (@whypransh) October 9, 2022

70s 80s movies shud b released wid low tkt price https://t.co/DJtA1s1BgZ — Rahul Sharma (@rahuljkas) October 9, 2022

We need this golden era of Bollywood back!

