Bollywood aka the Hindi industry produces a lot of films every year, and the process undergoes a lot of changes before it hits our screens. Over the years, we have seen many hit films but there have been times when celebs rejected a couple of films that turned out to be massive hits. We compiled times when Bollywood celebs rejected some hit films.

1. Deepika Padukone: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a massive hit. It narrated the story of Gangubai, a strong-headed woman from Kamathipura in Mumbai. Reports said, Alia and Deepika would share the screen in this movie, it was also said, Deepika might have a full-fledged role.

2. Kareena Kapoor: Ram Leela

Kareena aka Bebo had an impressive career and made some exceptional movie choices. She was part of some amazing films like Omkara, Chameli, and Jab We Met. However, Bebo in an interview said she walked out of Bhansali’s film Ram Leela.

I confess that I’m mad. There have been times when I’ve signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram-Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori… instead.

3. Alia Bhatt: Neerja

Alia recently impressed us with her latest flicks like Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She gave us a promising performance and left us all stunned. It is reported that she was approached for the movie Neerja but things didn’t work out on her behalf.

4. Ranbir Kapoor: Dil Dhadakne Do

Ranbir Kapoor returned to the silver screen with movies like Brahmastra and Shamshera. Reportedly, Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do was offered to Ranbir first, and then Ranveer took up the role.

5. Salman Khan: Chak De! India

Salman in his initial years worked on many romantic scripts, the actor later changed his genre. Not many know, Salman refused to do Chak De! India and here’s what he had to say about it:

Chak De! India was offered to me but I left it because even Shah Rukh Khan should be a part of a few great films. I had an issue with the climax of the film. Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) had told me I will make it the biggest hit and you don’t know what you are missing out on.

6. Ajay Devgn: Bajirao Mastani

Ajay Devgn might have given us many action films but not many know he was a part of team Bajirao Mastani. Reports said he was offered the role of Bajirao but things didn’t work out as Sanjay Leela Bhansali could not agree to Ajay’s terms and conditions.

7. Saif Ali Khan: Devdas

Saif Ali Khan was supposed to play the role of Chunnilal in Devdas. However, it didn’t work out for him and the role was offered to Jackie Shroff.

8. Shah Rukh Khan: 3 Idiots

We already know that SRK has rejected many Hollywood films but he also stepped out of Rajkumar Hiran’s 3 Idiots reportedly.

9. Katrina Kaif: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is still loved by the janta for a lot of reasons. Reports claim the role of Naina was initially offered to Katrina.

10. Kangana Ranaut: The Dirty Picture

Kangana in an old interview shared that The Dirty Picture was first offered to her but she turned it down.

Not really. But I think The Dirty Picture, just like I always said, turned out to be so wonderful! But I don’t think I would have done it better than Vidya Balan because she was terrific in that. But yes, sometimes I feel that I didn’t see the potential in that film.

