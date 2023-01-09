Amitabh Bachchan is more serious about his tweets than most people are about their relationship. It’s no secret that Big B is an avid Twitter user. Whether it’s complaining about getting ignored by friends, tweeting his beautiful poems, or numbering his tweets – Twitter is like a public diary for him.

In spite of the fact that Big B numbers his Tweets religiously, he often gets the numbering wrong. And since he uses them as a reference point to track when he said and what, getting the numbers wrong is a HUGE deal for him.

T 3556 – Tweet T 3554 previously to be read as T 3555 ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020

So, it’s obvious that he gets a little unsettled when he numbers his tweets wrong – something he does quite often. He once again made a mistake with the numbering and called it a HORRIBLE ERROR.

T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR !

all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong ..

T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong ..

they should be

T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521



APOLGIES !! 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

Although very funny, his fans were pretty understanding of this whole ordeal. And so followed some really fun meme fest.

pic.twitter.com/L3BmCOu6Dl — Kajol Srinivasan – Turned on by unsolicited advice (@LOLrakshak) January 7, 2023

Mr @SrBachchan after all his tweet numbers go mysteriously wrong ….. pic.twitter.com/vWjpXQ5sUs — Vinay Kumar Dokania🇮🇳 (@VinayDokania) January 7, 2023

Sir, no one is getting numbers right these days. You are not alone. 😝 — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) January 8, 2023

Still the biggest mistake was not accepting SRK when he got married in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2023

Ohoo itni barhi mistake. Aese nahe chalay ga Sir. Aap naya account bnao yeh T numbers ka locha ab hath se nikal gaya hai — Humayoun Ahmed Khan (@HumayounAK) January 7, 2023

सर, प्लीज़ आप अपनी सोशल मीडिया टीम वालों को फायर मत करना. वैसे ही देश में रोज़गार कम और प्रतिस्पर्धा ज़्यादा है. — Navneet Jha (@imnot_nav) January 7, 2023

Ye kya ho gaya, sir 😢 — Kavya Mishra (@samanyavirus) January 8, 2023

When अनुशाशन in “प्रतिष्ठा. परंपरा. अनुशाशन.” gets real ✌🏼 — phoenix (@saiyamdoshi_) January 7, 2023

Chlta hai sir ❤️💫 — Mohit Gupta (@Mginstar) January 7, 2023

Only if Nirmala Tai took Indian economy as seriously as AB takes his tweet numbering. — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) January 7, 2023

likh leti hu kahin UPSC me na aajaye pic.twitter.com/PSjjwNCpWV — Tweet Chor👑 (@Pagal_aurat) January 8, 2023

People then started pointing out the spelling error in his tweets and started wondering if Amitabh Bachchan will make another tweet to rectify the error.

There’s a horrible error in the spelling of apologies too — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) January 7, 2023

Sir, spelling of apologies is wrong, please correct it in T 4516 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 7, 2023

Now you need to post another tweet to apologise for misspelling 'apologies'🙈 — Anjuli Rajprasad (@Incognito_River) January 7, 2023

To be honest, his numbering his tweets helped me find them very easily, so keep at it Mr Bachchan, you’re doing us a great favour.