Amitabh Bachchan is more serious about his tweets than most people are about their relationship. It’s no secret that Big B is an avid Twitter user. Whether it’s complaining about getting ignored by friends, tweeting his beautiful poems, or numbering his tweets – Twitter is like a public diary for him.
In spite of the fact that Big B numbers his Tweets religiously, he often gets the numbering wrong. And since he uses them as a reference point to track when he said and what, getting the numbers wrong is a HUGE deal for him.
So, it’s obvious that he gets a little unsettled when he numbers his tweets wrong – something he does quite often. He once again made a mistake with the numbering and called it a HORRIBLE ERROR.
Although very funny, his fans were pretty understanding of this whole ordeal. And so followed some really fun meme fest.
People then started pointing out the spelling error in his tweets and started wondering if Amitabh Bachchan will make another tweet to rectify the error.
To be honest, his numbering his tweets helped me find them very easily, so keep at it Mr Bachchan, you’re doing us a great favour.